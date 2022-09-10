Destination of the week: New York
Why you should go: From the landmark buildings to the world-leading museums, the lights of Times Square to the buzz of Broadway, few cities are as iconic as the Big Apple. Diverse with a capital D, it can be as energetic or as sedate as you like, with a scene to suit your every mood.
Top spots: Swing by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, admire the views from the top of the Rockefeller Center, or take in the tunes at the Blue Note Jazz Club. Chill out in Central Park, be swept up in a Broadway show or get amongst the Americana kitsch of Coney Island. See the Statue of Liberty up close, marvel at the architecture and endless bustle of the Grand Central Terminal, or be dazzled by the energy and chaos of Times Square. Watch a basketball game at Madison Square Garden, wander along Wall Street, or pay a visit to the 9/11 Memorial. The choices are endless.
Best eats: With a restaurant scene as eclectic as the city's inhabitants, even local foodies struggle to keep up with comings and goings. But some classic dishes have stood the test of time, including New York-style pizza (extra-large slices with a thin, flexible crust), dense and decadent New York cheesecake, the towering pastrami sandwiches from city institution Katz's Deli, and sweet treats from Magnolia Bakery.
Getting there: Air New Zealand begins direct flights from Auckland to New York from September 17.