Winter holidays: Move over hygge, the new Nordic concept to embrace this winter

Franz Josef glacier reflecting in a lake, on the West Coast. Exploring New Zealand's outdoors is a way to embrace the Nordic concept of friluftsliv. Photo / Laurent Davoust, 123RF

Juliette Sivertsen explores a Nordic philosophy to help appreciate our planet.

There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing, or so the Nordic adage goes.

Scandinavians seem to have the best words to sum up concepts and philosophies for wellbeing and they tend to make the rest of the world take notice. The Danes have "hygge" - the feeling of being cosy and comfortable, the Swedes have "lagom" - the idea of not too little and not too much, and the Norwegians have "friluftsliv".

Pronounced free-loofts-liv, the word directly translates to "free air life" or "open-air living". The Nordic people, especially Norwegians, have a great love of getting out into nature and exercising in the remote wilderness, knowing the benefits it has to their health and wellbeing.

The track at Chasm Fall in Fiordland National Park. Photo / Puripat Lertpunyaroj, 123RF

Not entirely dissimilar to the Japanese concept of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, it's about being present in nature and the remote wilderness. It can be as active or quiet as you like, from a hike in the mountains or escaping to a cabin in the woods. As long as you're enjoying the outdoors, you're embracing friluftsliv. In its most simple form - get outside.

The word has been around since the 1850s, after Norwegian poet and playwright Henrik Ibsen described the physical and emotional benefits of being able to spend time in remote locations.

In fact, the concept is so important to the Norwegian life, residents can even study a Masters qualification in Friluftsliv Studies at the University of Southern Norway, learning about people's nature-culture relations across Norway, Sweden and Iceland. The purpose of the qualification is to give students the knowledge to contribute to adventurous explorations, environmental learning, active living and well-being.

And with the current global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns around the world, it seems friluftsliv seems more crucial than ever, especially for those living in urban centres.

While Nordic in origin, anyone can practise friluftsliv around the world no matter the weather.

The Whangarei Falls footbridge. Photo / Tim Swaan, Unsplash

How to enjoy friluftsliv in New Zealand

Forest therapy on Waiheke

Take some time to slow down and connect with nature, and yourself. Forest bathing with Terra and Tide on Waiheke Island can help provide a space to recharge the batteries. Learn how to tune into your surroundings and use all your senses. A nature and forest therapy guide will give you some mindfulness exercises, while leading you through a gentle walk in nature, concluding with a tea ceremony.

terraandtide.co.nz/wellbeing

Climb a waterfall in Wānaka

Enjoy the beauty of waterfalls in Central Otago with Wildwire Wānaka's waterfall cable climbs. You'll get incredible views over Lake Wānaka and explore hidden pools as you climb the canyon walls by the Twin Falls waterfalls near Treble Cone ski field. You don't need to have any climbing experience, as training and equipment is provided, but you should have a basic level of fitness and be able to climb a ladder and traverse hilly terrain for the easiest option, and a good strong fitness level for the more challenging climbs.

wildwire.co.nz

Hike the wilderness in Fiordland

Fiordland is renowned for having some of New Zealand's most incredible and dramatic scenery. A guided walk with Trips & Tramps will help you experience this famous World Heritage Area. The region is home to a number of Great Walks, such as the Kepler, Milford and Routeburn Track, all with incredibly diverse scenery and opportunities to appreciate the world around us.

tripsandtramps.com

Cycle Central Otago

The Otago Central Rail Trail is a unique cycleway, along the former railway route between Middlemarch and Clyde. The full trail is 152km through vast areas, from dry rocky landscapes, through farmland and gorges and past old gold-mining settlements of Central Otago. The railway ran from 1879 to 1990, and was ripped up in 1991. Cyclists can choose to complete sections or the full trail over several days. You can also walk the trail.

centralotagonz.com/tracks-and-trails/otago-central-rail-trail

Kayak past a geothermal wonder in Rotorua

The Steaming Cliffs are a unique geothermal experience at Lake Rotomahana. Starting at Waimangu valley, you'll be taken to the water's edge for a safety demonstration before kayaking over the spot where the Pink and White terraces are believed to lie beneath the water, and paddle past the steaming cliffs in this other-worldly experience, to soak up the impressive power of our planet.

paddleboardrotorua.com/steaming-cliffs-kayaking

Heli-hike a glacier at Franz Josef

Not for the faint-hearted, a glacier heli hike will leave you in awe of the majestic landscape of Franz Josef on the West Coast. The excursion begins with a helicopter ride with panoramic views over the spectacular Franz Josef glacier, before landing on Kā Roimata ō Hine Hukatere itself. Explore the constantly changing features of the glacier as you hike over it, manoeuvre through crevasses or crawl through ice tunnels and ice caves. You'll soak up the incredible outdoors, feel the cool against your skin, while learning and understanding about this beautiful natural landmark and its meaning to the region.

franzjosefglacier.com/our-tours/glacier-heli-hike

