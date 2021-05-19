Travel deals: Holidays in Bay of Islands, Central Otago, Rarotonga and more

Eagle's Nest, a luxury retreat in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

Top-flight retreat

Swoop into Eagles Nest by helicopter for a night of supreme luxury. Set within a 30ha estate, this multi-award-winning retreat has spectacular views over the Bay of Islands. Choose a romantic getaway for two or get a few friends together to share the ride. Upgrades include a private chef, a personal shopper, beauty and massage therapists or a chauffeur. A Heletranz helicopter will take you on an hour-long scenic flight from its Albany base to the Tapeka Point location, which is within walking distance of historic Russell. The price for one couple, staying in the hotel's First Light Temple villa, starts at $3945pp for travel in a Robinson R44 helicopter, or from $4950pp for Eurocopter flights. The price depends on how many couples are booked to travel. Accommodation in The Eyrie or the Eagle Spirit Villas, with Eurocopter flights, start at $1870pp (based on three couples travelling), and $2650pp for two couples. This deal is available until October 14. Contact: Heletranz, (09) 415 3550, email info@heletranz.co.nz or heletranz.co.nz

Cycle the South

Cycle the Otago Rail Trail over four days with a three-night guided trip priced from $1079pp. Get yourself to Queenstown, from where you will meander through small gold-mining towns such as Alexandra, Omakau, Wedderburn and Hyde, cycle over open plains alongside pristine rivers, and spend time with the locals in charming taverns. The journey returns to Queenstown on the fourth day. Book by May 24 for this discounted deal. Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715 or touring.houseoftravel.co.nz

Grab a deal on the Otago Rail Trail. Photo / Supplied

Snow Adventure

The Ultimate NZ Ski Adventure swishes down the slopes around Queenstown this ski season. Designed especially for Kiwis, this action-packed seven-day adventure is priced from $1625pp each, and includes accommodation and four days of skiing. There is also a trip manager to show you around, including the ski field trails. The first trips begin in June and depart regularly until mid-August.

Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, phone 0508 266 8454 or contiki.com

Raro Rendezvous

Are you ready for a tropical getaway? Rarotonga is the answer. Photo / Getty Images

Join the Kiwis champing at the bit to escape to Rarotonga. A five-night stay at Edgewater Resort & Spa, in a Garden Room, includes return Air New Zealand flights, transfers in the Cook Islands and tropical breakfasts. Children can enjoy the resort's Stay, Eat and Play for Free offer. This package is priced from $1299pp for departures from Auckland, and from $1389pp for Wellington and Christchurch departures. Book by May 31. Travel between November 1 and March 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555, or flightcentre.co.nz