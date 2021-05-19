Website of the Year

The top ten hotels in the South Pacific

3 minutes to read
Treasury on Collins, Melbourne. Photo / Facebook

NZ Herald

As travel bubbles expand, those gorgeous Insta-worthy hotels we've been pining for are finally getting a little bit closer to reach.

Travel guidance platform Tripadvisor's announced its 2021 Travellers' Choice awards for hotels, ranking them in a variety of categories including Most Romantic, Most Picture Perfect, Top B&B and Inns and Hottest New Hotels.

New Zealand hotels have featured throughout the lists, including the Wairua Lodge - Rainforest River Retreat at number 3 on the Top B&B and Inns list in the South Pacific.

The Abel Tasman Lodge in Nelson also ranked number 3 on the South Pacific's Most Romantic Hotel list and number 19 in the world.

The awards are decided after Tripadvisor combs through millions of reviews to see what hotels people rave about the most.

Despite significant disruption to the hospitality industry in 2020, hotels around the world found new ways to dazzle guests and deliver top-of-the-line service.

"Between navigating lockdowns, implementing vaccine roll-outs and negotiating travel bubbles, 2020 was definitely the year of staying local and staying safe in New Zealand," says spokeswoman Jane Lim.

"This year, with travel bubbles in place and more on the way, we're all excited to finally get back to travel. Tripadvisor's Best of the Best awards celebrate the best hotels around the world - big, small, romantic and more, inviting travellers to get inspired and start planning their epic return to travel once it's safe again."

Worldwide, the top Picture Perfect Hotel in the world went to the Emerald Maldives Resort and Spa, a five star delux all-inclusive resort made out of bamboo, natural stone and Langhi Langhi leaves. Expect to pay at least $1000 per night.

Rounding out the top five in this category are the Golden Temple Hotel in Cambodia, Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita in Italy, La fortuna at Atitlan in Guatemala and Rocabella Mykonos Hotel, Greece.

Closer to home, these are the top ten hotels in the South Pacific, based on customer reviews:

1. Tokoriki Island Resort – Tokoriki Island, Fiji

2. Castaway Island Fiji – Castaway Island, Fiji

3. Element on Coolum Beach – Coolum Beach, Australia

4. Kingsford Smith Motel – Brisbane, Australia

Posted by Kingsford Smith Motel on Monday, July 20, 2020

5. Beach Club – Hamilton Island, Australia

Beach Club Resort, Hamilton Island. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland, Supplied
6. Delorenzo's Studio Apartments – Nelson, New Zealand

Posted by Delorenzo's Studio Apartments on Monday, June 15, 2015

7. Korte's Resort – Rockhampon, Australia

Posted by Korte's Resort on Saturday, May 23, 2020

8. Quest Sale Serviced Apartments – Sale, Australia

9. Treasury On Collins – Melbourne, Australia

Posted by Treasury on Collins on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

10. The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort – Bora Bora, French Polynesia