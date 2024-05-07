Honolulu, Hawaii. Skyline of Honolulu. Photo / 123RF

Whether you choose an island adventure or a cruise for your big annual holiday, we have hot deals for you!

Book Australia’s best familyfriendly spot

Treat the whole family to an exciting four-night getaway at Australia’s world-class Gold Coast Broadwater, Sea World Resort. Create lasting memories on this ultimate family holiday with the best of the Gold Coast — enjoy the region’s top beaches, and shopping and dining spots, to unlimited entry to Warner Bros, Movie World, Sea World, Wet’n’Wild, Paradise Country, and SkyPoint Observation Deck.

For just $1649* per person, this stress-free package covers everything from flights, transfers, breakfast, and exciting activities valued at $2649* per person. Bonus: kids stay, play, and eat for free!

If this sounds like your kind of getaway, call now on 0800 654 175 to book. For more info, visit myqueensland.co.nz/package/sea-world-resort-4-nights-deluxe-double-room-flights-included

Go on an ultimate family holiday with My Queensland. Photo / Supplied

Stay at a five-star hotel in Hawaii

Experience the ultimate Hawaiian getaway and escape to paradise at the Prince Waikiki Hotel.

The luxurious five-star hotel is equipped with everything you need to enjoy the perfect beach trip: a luxurious room with stunning marina views, an ocean-view rooftop infinity pool, a fitness centre, award-winning restaurants, and easy access to Honolulu’s vibrant neighbourhoods.

Book your seven-night package before May 12 with House of Travel starting from $3185 per person, or book with your loved one and save up to $1281 per couple. This includes return economy class airfares with Air New Zealand from Auckland, seven nights’ accommodation at Prince Waikiki Hotel, free Wi-Fi, and no resort fee.

Visit houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nam-hwi-prince-waikiki-hotel-cmpnzlh2904 for more info, or call 0800 713 715.

Enjoy a seven-night beach trip at Prince Waikiki Hotel. Photo / 123rf

Explore Asia with a cruise

Embark on an unforgettable 11-night Asian adventure aboard the Pacific Explorer. Departing from Fremantle, this cruise first takes you to the stunning shores of Lombok, where you can explore Senggigi Beach’s shopping, food, and breathtaking views. The trip continues to Kuala Lumpur at Port Kelang, known for its extravagant shopping centres. Finally, indulge in adventure and luxury in Langkawi, where you can choose between the kilim marine kayak adventure or the Geopark day cruise’s saltwater jacuzzi.

Book your 12-day cruise to Asia for as low as $1604.90 per person, share twin. The ticket includes main meals, accommodation, and activities, and departs on February 7-18, 2025 at Fremantle on Pacific Explorer.

For more information, call P&O Cruises Australia 0800 780 716 or visit pocruises.co.nz/cruises/asia-explorer/x508.

Explore Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on an 11-night Asian cruise. Photo / 123rf

Embark on an epic 23-day voyage

Craving a long adventure? Hop on Viking’s 23-Day European Sojourn, a mesmerising journey from Amsterdam to Bucharest or vice versa. For almost a month, you’ll get to cruise Amsterdam’s picturesque canals, marvel at the Rhine’s majestic castles, immerse yourself in Vienna’s cultural grandeur, and celebrate folk traditions in Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Priced from $12,734.67 per person, this voyage takes you to three rivers and eight countries, showcasing the best of Western, Central, and Eastern Europe. This bucket list experience combines the Grand European Tour and Passage to Eastern Europe cruises, offering a unique view of Europe’s diverse cultures and landscapes.

Book your ticket before May 31 at viking.com or call 0800 447 913.

See the best of Western, Central, and Eastern Europe on this 23-day voyage. Photo / 123rf

Set sail from Texas to the Caribbean

Jump aboard one of NCL’s newest and most innovative ships and experience paradise from ship to shore. Enjoy a luxury seven-night cruise from Texas going to Costa Maya, the Caribbean’s premier resort-style destination Harvest Caye, Roatan, and Cozumel.

Stay in an inside stateroom with up to 35 per cent off and enjoy four free-at-sea bonuses. Upgrade to a balcony stateroom for just $125* pp per night extra. Prices start from $2369* pp.

Book by May 19, 2024 to secure your ticket for a cruise departing on February 28 2025. Contact Flight Centre at 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/18611515 to secure your spot on this incredible journey!

Enjoy a luxury seven-night cruise from Texas to the Caribbean. Photo / Getty

Explore the latest Hot Deals content for more travel recommendations, trips, and deals.