Destination of the week: Honolulu, Hawaii

Why you should go

Hawaii is having a purge and it’s bye-bye to mass tourism. Having experienced a welcome reprieve during the pandemic, the Hawaii Tourism Authority delivered a bombshell in June 2022, ending its longstanding contract with Hawaii Visitor and Convention Bureau, in favour of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. The aim is to ensure future tourism benefits Native Hawaiians and provides visitors with genuine Hawaiian experiences.

Top spots

Something you might not expect from surf-centric Honolulu is a royal residence, but seek and you shall find. Iolani Palace in downtown Honolulu was originally built in 1882 when the country was still ruled by a monarchy. Visitors can book a guided tour (or self-led audio tour) and venture between throne rooms and grand halls. When the outdoors beckons and your boogie board needs a break, book in with Bike Hawaii. There are various trips to choose from but the Honolulu Rainforest Ride is e-bike assisted, allowing for an easier 500m uphill climb into Oahu’s lush forest. Back at sea level, head to Fishcake, a shop-cum-art space where you’ll find both local whares and workshops, with anything from basket weaving to whale sculpture on offer.

Best eats

Open since January, Waikīkī Market is an upmarket grocery store and food court. Offering a diverse array of cuisine, try a plate of something local (we’re advocates of fresh poke and malasadas/fried doughnuts) in a brand-new and beautiful community hub. Bonus if you’re self-catering – fill your bags. A little further afield is Beyond Pastry Studio: part bakery, part art studio. Ceramics and vintage finds can be bought alongside an extremely moreish ube cream cheese ensaymada, consisting of soft bread laced with ube jam, made from local purple yams. If you’d like to take this deliciousness home, baking classes and pastry workshops are coming soon.

For more, see gohawaii.com