Snorkel at one of the most coveted free-form coral lagoons in the world. Photo / 123rf

Snorkel at one of the most coveted free-form coral lagoons in the world. Photo / 123rf

Whether you’re after a cruise, a beach holiday or a trip rich in culture, we’ve got the best travel deals for you in this week’s round-up.

Stay at the breathtaking Whitsundays, Australia

Daydreaming of a beach holiday? Well, wait no more, because you can go on a wonderful holiday to the Whitsundays with free daily breakfasts, a guaranteed upgraded superior poolside room, and a $1300 bonus value with My Queensland’s five-night Daydream Island Resort and Living Reef deal.

If the stunning beach views aren’t enough to make you book a trip alone, this five-night stay also includes return flights between Brisbane and Hamilton Island, a guided snorkelling tour with a qualified marine biologist to explore one of the most coveted free-form coral lagoons in the world, and a chance to spot unique rainforest birds and wildlife.

Book before May 31 to enjoy all this and more for just $1299 per person. Visit myqueensland.co.nz/package/daydream-island-resort-living-reef-5-nights-superior-pool-side-room-flights/ or call 0800 654 175 to book.

Go on the tropical getaway of your dreams. Photo / Supplied

Experience the best of Australia’s southern reaches by cruise

Get ready to fly, stay, and cruise around the best of Australia with Flight Centre’s 11-night fly, stay and cruise package.

The first two nights are spent in pre-cruise accommodation at the four-star Parkroyal Darling Harbour Sydney, allowing travellers to explore the city before embarking on their journey. The third day marks the start of a nine-night cruise onboard Celebrity Edge in an Inside stateroom. Here, you will embark on a voyage to see the best of Australia, including Hobart in Tasmania, Kangaroo Island in South Australia, and Adelaide, accompanied by onboard meals and entertainment.

Book now until May 26 to seal the deal for as low as $2969 per person. Visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/18807919 or call 0800 427 555 to book and learn more.

Hop on an Australian cruise with Celebrity Edge. Photo / Celebrity Edge

Discover the best of Greece with Intrepid

Treat yourself to a dreamy escape filled with island-hopping and clear waters with Intrepid Travel. Sail the Greek Islands between Santorini and Mykonos over eight blissed-out days under sun-drenched skies.

This Greek-centric itinerary includes Island-hopping through the serene waters of the Aegean Sea in the Cyclades; walking through the iconic blue and white villages of Santorini; and experiencing the authentic charm of rural life on Navos, where historic neighbourhoods and local liqueurs paint a vivid picture of Greek culture. Your adventure concludes in Mykonos.

Book before May 27 to save 20 per cent on this deal, with prices from $2074. Prices include accommodation, transport, some meals and activities. Visit intrepidtravel.com/nz/greece/sail-greece-santorini-mykonos-149824 to book or call 0800 600 610.

Explore Santorini and the Greek Islands on a budget. Photo / 123rf

Explore North India on an 11-night trip

On Intrepid Travel’s 11-day Real North India, you’ll get to enjoy an immersive journey from cities to mountain campgrounds. You won’t just see North India, you’ll experience it.

On this trip, travellers will explore the colour, vegetarian cuisine, spirituality and natural wonders of a truly unique part of the world. The journey starts in New Delhi, where the bustling streets and historic sites offer a glimpse into the heart of India. Snap the ultimate selfie in front of the Taj Mahal – one of the famed new seven wonders of the world, see pink in gorgeous Jaipur, join the yogis in Rishikesh and eat endless amounts of pakoras, samosas, tandoori, chicken tikka masalas and naan.

Save 15 per cent and get this trip for as low as $1005, inclusive of accommodation, transport, some meals, and activities. Book before May 27 via intrepidtravel.com/nz/india/real-north-india-144519 or call 0800 600 610.

Visit one of the new seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal, and enjoy a train journey through North India with this deal. Photo / 123rf

Explore the latest Hot Deals content for more travel recommendations, trips and deals.