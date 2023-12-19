Travel highlights from 2023 and the best countries to visit in 2024

A night camped out on continental Antarctica with Hurtigruten. Photo / Thomas Bywater

In the second installment of Travel’s Top Trips of 2023, we look back at the year that was - when normality returned to the travel industry, tourism flourished and the world became accessible once again. Here are some of our highlights and recommendations for 2024.

2023 was the year I finally ticked off continent number 7: Antarctica. It’s a place I’ve obsessed over for years. (Listen to Herald podcast Detour: Antarctica, for the backstory!) Though you don’t go to Antarctica for the sake of completionism and country counting alone. You go to see Earth’s last great, white wilderness. You go for kayaking beside glaciers and camping on the ice. Penguins. I got to tick off a list of once-in-a-lifetime experiences on a voyage aboard Hurtigruten’s MV Fridtjof Nansen, alongside 334 other adventurous passengers. Next year an expanded cruise calendar at Puerto Williams in Chile is expected to drive down prices for around 100,000 tourists to Antarctica in the 2024/25 season. Why not join them?

- Thomas Bywater

A night camped out on continental Antarctica with Hurtigruten. Photo / Thomas Bywater

If tacos and tequila aren’t enough to draw you in, then the golden sand beaches and warm azure waters of the Caribbean Sea should entice you to put Cancun, Mexico, on your wish list. Steeped in culture the area is so much more than its party-hearty reputation. A visit to Tulum, one of the last cities built and inhabited by the Mayan people allows you to walk through the ancient ruins. Swimming in crystal-clear turquoise waters in an underground cenote is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. And a day trip to Isla Mujeres gives you the chance to lounge on one of the world’s top beaches.

- Stacey Hunt

A visit to Tulum, one of the last cities built and inhabited by the Mayan people allows you to walk through the ancient ruins. Photo / Getty Images

Located in the remote heart of the Yasawa Island group, and home to only 14 couples at a time, self-sustainable Turtle Island prides itself in its exclusivity and service. Although it can be easy to get caught up in the beauty of the island itself - and rightly so, its private white sand beaches and expansive coral reefs are breathtaking - the true magic of the island lies in its people. From the second the seaplane landed on the dock we were greeted by a warmth and level of service that is truly unparalleled and introduced to our Bure Mama. Her role was to make sure every part of our stay was perfect, from the private islands we dined at to the coffees waiting bedside when we woke. And while yes, Turtle Island’s price tag packs a 19k punch, it’s by far and above the most relaxing and stunning resort I have ever experienced.

- Jenni Mortimer

Dinner for two on a floating pontoon at Turtle Island Fiji resort. Photo / Turtle Island Fiji

Tucked away in a secluded bay on Italy’s Riveria is a destination so breathtaking, that when you arrive it’s as if you’ve entered a work of art. If I could travel to Italy again, I would make a beeline for Portofino, and, warmed by the Mediterranean sun, sit at a cafe next to the marina enjoying a coffee and pastry. Despite being a popular tourist destination, the pace of life was dialled back and relaxation came easy. It’s a bay many reach by boat and then leisurely explore on foot. There is a distinct absence of vehicles on the narrow, cobbled lanes and no one rushes anywhere - and a must-see for any European holiday in 2024.

- Lynley Ward

Waterfront walks in the sunshine, freshly shucked oysters in front of the Harbour Bridge, colourful art galleries, emotional musicals and the most luxurious hotel I’ve ever stayed in. This year, I spent three days in Sydney, Australia lapping up the arts, culture and food scene. And to anyone who says Melbourne does this better, I’d politely argue. You can be sitting in the sun having wine, cheese and oysters for lunch outside the Opera House before going for an afternoon coastal walk from Coogee to Bondi. In the evenings, you can indulge in a two-course pre-theatre menu followed by dainty desserts before heading to a show. And if you need any more convincing, Sydney had 20C-degree weather in July – something we’d only be lucky to have in New Zealand.

- Megan Wilson

In Sydney, discover the iconic Opera House, history, waterfront dining, family fun and nightlife. Photo / Quentin Grignet; Unsplash

Some say it means “great pebble”. Some say it relates to the Yankunytjatjara words for “crying” and “shadows”. Some say there’s no English translation for “Uluru” at all. Just don’t call it Ayers Rock. Typical of the colonialist attitudes of the time, this towering red sandstone monolith — thought to be some 150 million years old — was renamed in the 19th century by an early British explorer in honour of an obscure Australian politician who’d never set foot near the place. The original name was restored in the 1990s. Uluru is a magnificent sight, constantly changing with the play of light and shadow on its pitted surface. Book a sunrise tour, then return after dark for the new Wintjiri Wiru sound and light show, where hundreds of automated drones bring an ancient origin story to life in the sky.

- Joanna Wane

The base of Uluru. Photo / Tourism NT.

It wasn’t the first time I’d been to Singapore. But it was the first time I’ve really, really enjoyed it. And while Marina Bay gets all the attention with its head-turning Marina Bay Sands Hotel and Gardens by the Bay, the Orchard Road area is equally worth your time. A shopper’s heaven, with mall after mall offering a mix of cheap outlet stores, department stalwarts and chic boutiques. ION Orchard has 400 stores and services, while nearby Paragon includes luxury brands such as Gucci and Prada, as well as its own art gallery. If you want to support local, Design Orchard makes space for Singapore designers to share their latest offerings. And when all that walking leaves you in need of refuelling, make the short journey up to Dempsey Hill, where restaurants range from Peruvian to Thai to French and many beyond.

- Cherie Howie

Fiji’s Vomo Island was one of the best places I was fortunate to visit this year, located between the beautiful Mamanuca and Yasawa group of islands. An easy 45-minute boat ride from Port Denarau in Nadi, once you’re on the island you never want to leave. It’s well-maintained but not overly manicured. Bring hiking boots, because you won’t want to miss the sunrise at the summit of Mt. Vomo, where you can even salute the sun at a purpose-built yoga deck. Much of what I loved about staying here was its tranquility and sense of quiet privacy, and it’s a fine example of a resort where adults and families with children can co-exist peacefully.

- Dan Ahwa

The yoga deck at Vomo Island, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

I know I should say that my favourite trip of 2023 was returning to the UK – the motherland – after five long years, three of which were showered in Covid anguish, especially as I got married while I was there. But I find myself looking at the photos of me hugging Minnie Mouse as part of a Disney Wonder cruise, more so than those where I’m hugging my husband post-nuptials. I haven’t been a die-hard Disney fan since I was 8 but with my young son in tow, the character meet-and-greets, themed dinners and attention to detail that Disney is famed for, I was hooked all over again. Disney Wonder returns to NZ in November 2024 and I highly recommend it.

- Anna Sarjeant

The Wild Atlantic Way is a marketing brand for the coast of Ireland but it’s also perfectly apt. The way is very wild, particularly at the Moher Cliffs, famous for its abundant birdlife - the puffin parents push the younglings off the cliff and it’s literally fly or die - and for ferocious weather that has shaped the 300m-high cliffs for millennia. The destination encapsulates so many allures of Ireland: natural beauty, wildlife, history and legends. The country’s green and roving landscapes are speckled with the quirky, such as the abbey where resident nuns fund their way of life by making and selling chocolate and soap; the mythical: the evil English general who tried to send a group of his own soldiers to certain death but was foiled, and who is still said to haunt the corridors of King John’s Castle. And for Kiwi visitors, the familiar: the salmon and oyster farms, mountain sheep, world-class surfing breaks, rolling green farmland and four seasons-in-one-day weather. And, of course, legendary Irish banter over a pint of Guinness.

- Derek Cheng

French Polynesia is perhaps the acutest example of a holiday destination: crystal clear waters where you can see your feet, endless white-sand beaches, a tropical heat. It is a destination that is easy to love because it is entirely beautiful, not least for the palm-fringed mountain ranges that counterbalance all of that water. And yet, this cluster of islands and atolls offers much more than good looks. On Moorea, a dreamscape with one main road, you can stand on sandbanks as black-tip reef sharks swirl around your ankles, swim with turtles during a day trip with an outrigger canoe, and eat street-stall mango - sweet, crunchy - as it stains your fingers red with Chinese plum spice, a local delicacy. I’d recommend staying at a homestead, where, if you’re lucky, as I was, you’ll walk to a private waterfall and pick uru (or breadfruit) off a tree for lunch.

- Julia Gessler

Black tip reef sharks swim above a sand bar in French Polynesia. Photo / Supplied

We hope your 2023 travel experiences have been just as memorable. Here’s to a wonderful NZ summer and another fantastic year of travel in 2024.