Australia's trains offer a leisurely way to traverse the country's vastness, capturing both its heart and coasts. Photo / Supplied

When we think of travel, most people focus only on the destination instead of the journey itself. But life is all about experiences, and travelling across Australia by train really delivers, writes Nannette Holliday

Australia is a vast continent. It’s impossible to drive across or around it in a few days, and if you fly, so much is missed in between.

Fortunately, Journey Beyond operates three leisurely, charming, and nostalgic three-to-four-day train journeys that cross Australia’s beating heart from east to west and north to south.

The Indian Pacific travels from Sydney on Australia’s eastern Pacific coast to Western Australia’s capital of Perth via Adelaide.

The Ghan follows pioneer John McDouall Stuart, the early Afghan cameleers, and the Overland Telegraph line, chugging north-south through the middle of Australia and Alice Springs from the northernmost capital of Darwin to the fertile wine regions of Adelaide.

The Great Southern tracks along Australia’s south-eastern picturesque coastline from Adelaide to Brisbane via Melbourne or Canberra.

A Platinum Service Cabin on The Ghan. Photo / Supplied

Each journey is an epic adventure with old-world charm and luxury hotel-style comfort. Relax and enjoy world-class regional fine dining with premium paired wines whilst absorbing a kaleidoscope of colourful Australian panoramas.

Each unique journey includes stops at iconic Australian landmarks, off-board Indigenous cultural immersive experiences, and dinners under millions of stars with newfound friends. With everything included, life aboard any of these train journeys provides an easy, leisurely way to experience Australia’s vast beauty and uniqueness.

INDIAN PACIFIC

The Indian Pacific covers a whopping 4352km from Sydney to Perth, making it one of the world's longest train journeys. Photo / Supplied

Covering 4352km from Sydney to Perth, the Indian Pacific is one of the world’s longest train journeys.

Over three nights and four days, it crosses the entire Australian continent allowing passengers to access some of the country’s most inhospitable areas in complete air-conditioned comfort with a glass of bubbles in hand.

Departing Sydney, passengers discover the rare and fascinating landscapes of the Australian Outback, from Broken Hill, the birthplace of mining giant BHP, to Adelaide, the city of churches and home of the Barossa, McLaren Vale and Adelaide Hills wine regions and Cook, a ghost town.

The journey continues along the bottom of Australia, crossing the mindboggling vista of the Nullarbor (meaning no trees) – where the train traverses the world’s longest straight stretch of railway track (478km) before arriving at Perth.

The reverse journey from Perth to Sydney includes Kalgoorlie, one of Australia’s biggest gold rush regions, the Nullarbor, Cook, Adelaide, and the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains.

In either direction, it’s a journey of rich colours – verdant forests, mighty mountains, golden wheat and canola fields, pink salt lakes and deep red deserts – where the unique soft textured vegetation contrasts against sandy and rocky landscapes that create memorable patterns and forms.

The variety of off-board excursions gives passengers an excellent insight into each region.

Broken Hill isn’t ‘flashy’, but it is character-filled. The most popular (and risque) tour is Shelita Buffet’s ‘Main Drag’, a fun-filled frolicking city walk. Adelaide’s favourite tour option is taste-testing premium wines through the Barossa Valley or McLaren Vale. Or heading to Hahndorf in Adelaide Hills and soaking up the German heritage, gastronomic delights, and handicrafts.

The Indian Pacific traverses the world’s longest straight stretch of railway, spanning an impressive 478km across the Nullarbor. Photo / Supplied

Relax in the train’s lounge bar while crossing the Nullarbor’s 650km limestone plateau. With no trees in sight, it’s easy to spot iconic Australian wildlife (emus, kangaroos and, above, wedge-tailed eagles).

The evening dinner stop at Rawlinna Station is a highlight, with elegant long tables stretching beside the train under the million-star night. Rawlinna is the largest sheep station in the Southern Hemisphere, with 80,000 sheep over a million hectares.

The Perth-Sydney journey stops at Kalgoorlie, where passengers climb aboard a massive dump truck before seeing them operating, looking like ants in the ‘Super Pit’ mine.

Plus, the last day involves venturing through the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains in the glass floor Scenic Skyway, gliding over the forests on the Scenic Cableway and boarding the Scenic Railway, the steepest in the world at a 52-degree incline.

Then relax over a superb lunch at Echo Point Lookout, toasting the panoramic views with award-winning wine — a fitting end to a nostalgic, ever-changing slideshow journey across an incredible continent.

THE GHAN

The Ghan offers an informative cruise along Katherine’s Nitmiluk Gorge and an exploration of Australia’s opal capital, Coober Pedy. Photo / Supplied

Have you ever wondered if Australia’s heart is as arid as described by Wikipedia? Then jump aboard The Ghan for an enticing and surprising 2979km journey from Darwin, Australia’s most northern capital, through central Australia to Adelaide, South Australia’s capital (or in reverse). This three or four-day journey operates from March to November.

From the northern aquamarine seas and cloudless azure skies to the centre’s red ochre sands, the ghostly moonscape of Coober Pedy, craggy, rusty Flinders Ranges and lush emerald wineries around Adelaide, each landscape is as diverse as a painter’s palette.

The Ghan is an epic adventure with a range of unique off-train stops including an informative cruise along Katherine’s spectacular Nitmiluk Gorge, a bonfire under the stars at the magnificent Manguri, and a helicopter ride over the spectacular Simpsons Gap (optional upgrade experience with limited availability).

Aboard The Ghan, dining transforms into a luxurious affair. Photo / Supplied

Travellers can enhance their experiences by enjoying extra days in and around Darwin and Adelaide before or after the journey. Or break the journey and discover more of Australia’s heart at Alice Springs and Uluru.

One thing is for sure, this is the most comfortable and relaxing way to see Australia’s mighty heart. The memories of every beautiful experience, delicious food, accompanying drinks, superb staff interactions and new friends made will never disappear.

GREAT SOUTHERN

The Great Southern's journey spans 2885km, making it Australia's longest unofficial wine-tasting and gourmet feast trail. Photo / Supplied

Operating during Australia’s summer from December to February, the Great Southern is a rail journey of south-eastern Australia’s top epicurean and gastronomic regions, both on and off the train. The four-day journey from Brisbane to Adelaide (or reverse), is Australia’s longest (unofficial) wine-tasting and gourmet feast trail, covering 2885km.

The passing emerald fields interspersed with colourful blooms, rich nuggety-brown soil, champagne sands, sparkling oceans, and vast cobalt summer skies warm guests’ souls externally. While on board, chefs fill everyone with a range of locally sourced fresh produce and native ingredients from the destinations travelled through — savour succulent seafood, swordfish, quandong, blood orange, bush honey, and Asian greens.

Amongst the many off-board excursions, the highlights include a soul-soothing beachside dinner at Coffs Harbour, wine (and chocolate) tasting through the Hunter Valley (with over 150 cellar doors!), stepping into the Edge, a fully glassed room and floor 285m up at Melbourne’s Skydeck, followed by a fine dining extravaganza at Eureka 89 a floor above.

Or on the Adelaide-Brisbane journey, a historic tour on one of the biggest family-owned vineyards in the Grampians, the Fallen Giants Vineyard, and a day in Canberra, Australia’s capital. By booking additional tours in Adelaide and Brisbane, it’s easy to experience more wineries and gourmet delights.

Operating only during Australia’s summer (December to February), the Great Southern showcases south-eastern Australia’s top gastronomic regions. Photo / Supplied

For the journey of a lifetime, book the Ultimate West by Land and Sea in 2024. Over 25 days, the journey explores Australia’s remotest regions – west, north and south – in all their magnificent glory.

Departing on August 24, the journey from Perth to Adelaide starts at the world-class Westin Perth. Enjoy another day in Perth before boarding Silversea’s Silver Cloud for a 17-night all-inclusive luxury cruise from Perth to Darwin.

Discover the stunningly unique and beautiful Buccaneer Archipelago, Mitchell Falls, and Kimberley region along the way. After three exciting days in Darwin and a sizzling sunset harbour cruise, jump aboard The Ghan to Adelaide. This journey is sure to fulfill a multitude of dreams.

Details

