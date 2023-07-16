A magical mystery ride: all aboard the Indian Pacific

Photo / Supplied

Immerse yourself in a thrilling ‘whodunnit’ on a luxury train journey from Perth to Sydney.

Traversing the expanse of Australia from Perth to Sydney while cocooned in luxury, the transcontinental journey aboard the Indian Pacific is an experience like no other. And now you can add some intrigue and mystery to what already promises to be a thrilling trip, with a bespoke 1920s murder mystery to solve.

Exclusive to Imagine Holidays guests, this engaging train ride will see you swept up in an ambience a la Agatha Christie, one where you can interact with characters, gather clues and evidence and race to unravel a meticulously crafted plot — all while marvelling at landscapes and following in the footsteps of others who traversed the vast and unforgiving Outback.

The uninterrupted rail track, which links the Indian Ocean in the west to the Pacific in the east, was first created in 1969. Today, it is one of the world’s only true transcontinental train journeys, navigating 4350 kilometres in approximately 65 hours. Boarding in East Perth, welcoming staff will introduce you to the charms of the 774-metre-long Indian Pacific, instantly recognisable by its bold wedge-tailed eagle emblem.

Settle in to your beautifully appointed cabin, exemplifying the romanticism of luxury train travel, with crisp sheets, fluffy towels and bath amenities all at your disposal. Your special “murder mystery” box will immerse you in the roaring twenties, an era defined by arts and culture, flapper outfits, prohibition laws and the dulcet tones of jazz music.

You’ll soon meet a raft of other players — including an incredible cast of actors from esteemed murder mystery dinner theatre company Cluedunnit — who will join you for a sumptuous meal in the elegant dining car. The tone for the events ahead will be set as you take in the ever-changing vistas outside the panoramic windows. Your first off-train experience in the wild west town of Kalgoorlie-Boulder precedes your first night aboard, where a peaceful slumber awaits… but not for all.

Photo / Supplied

Day two not only reveals the incredible sight of a sunrise over the wild and vast horizon of Nullarbor Plain outside your window, but the news that murderous deeds have taken place overnight. Over a leisurely breakfast you can channel your inner Hercule Poirot and ready your deductive skills as you learn of the challenges that await you in the day ahead, filled with red herrings, hidden clues and all-important evidence. As the Indian Pacific hurtles forward through the desolate beauty of the Outback, you’ll find yourself entangled in a web of secrets, lies, and hidden motives. You’ll need to steal your nerves and confront your fears, with the reality the killer may be sitting right beside you. A pitstop at the eerie ghost town of Cook provides the perfect atmosphere to gather your wits, and your evidence, before a theatrical dining experience aboard the Indian Pacific, your opportunity to play detective one final time before the dastardly killer is unmasked.

Wake up to a much-changed scene as the Indian Pacific rolls into lush South Australian countryside. After the previous night’s deliberations, the winners of the murder mystery are announced and receive a prize. But there are rewards for all with an exciting stop in Adelaide, a city renowned for its street art, cultural cachet, thriving markets, creative pop-up bars and vibrant dining scene.

More treats await on day four as the breathtaking vista of the Blue Mountains comes into view. Off the train, take the time to marvel at the optional excursion to the Three Sisters rock formation and gaze over the beautiful Jamison Valley. Sydney beckons, but there’s a few hours left on board to relish the last of the journey and the Indian Pacific’s top-notch amenities. Menus onboard feature regionally inspired specialties, using fresh local ingredients, all accompanied by some stellar examples of Australian and international wines and beverages — savour a delicious drop as you contemplate your adventure.

Photo / Supplied

Whether you managed to unmask the killer or not, the camaraderie and brainteasing clues of a carefully crafted, and entertainingly portrayed, murder plot are a riot of fun — and all encased in the romance of luxury train travel across the breadth of Australia’s incredible landscapes. A magical mystery ride not easily forgotten.

Book your three-night all-inclusive rail journey on board the Indian Pacific from Perth to Sydney with all meals, fine wines, and beverages included at Imagineholidays.co.nz or call (09) 941 2588. Prices start from $3699.