Darwin's Crocosaurus Cove lets visitors get up close to some of the world's largest Saltwater crocodiles. Photo / Tourism NT, Helen Orr

Destination of the Week: Darwin, Northern Territory

Why you should go: With incredible scenery, Aussie wildlife galore and national parks on the doorstep, Darwin is a must for nature lovers. And whether you're looking for Outback adventures, cultural experiences or a relaxed city getaway, you're guaranteed to be warm - temperatures in the NT's tropical capital often hover above 30C.

The Buley Rockhole in Litchfield National Park is a popular spot for a dip. Photo / Tourism NT, Jason Charles Hill

Top spots: Take a sunset sail on the city's sparkling harbour, meander the bustling markets, and enjoy a close encounter with local fauna at Crocosaurus Cove or the Territory Wildlife Park. Don't miss the stunning Aboriginal art at the Museum and Art Gallery of the NT, and be sure to take a holographic history lesson at the Royal Flying Doctor experience. About 90 minutes' drive from the city, Litchfield National Park boasts breathtaking waterfalls, swimming holes and mountain views, while Mary River National Park is the place to go for fishing, birdwatching and croc-spotting. Further afield, vast Kakadu National Park offers prehistoric rock paintings and diverse landscapes.

The NT capital boasts a leafy waterfront esplanade and bustling CBD. Photo / Tourism NT

Best eats: From the hearty brunches at De La Plage Cafe to the Asian-inspired bites at Chow and Hanuman, Darwin's food scene packs a punch. Pee Wee's at the Point is a fine dining favourite, sample Greek fare at Yots Taverna, and head to Wharf One for the best crispy barramundi in town.

The crispy barra at Wharf One is a favourite for locals and visitors. Photo / Tourism NT, Shaana McNaught

For more on Darwin, see northernterritory.com