Exclusive and available to only a few, luxury train travel remains a genuinely unique and leisurely way to see the world, especially in Asia, writes Nanette Holliday.

Luxury train travellers are drawn to the old-world charm and glamour, sleeping in stylish and comfortable beds, enjoying lavish fine dining created by award-winning chefs, and relaxing in a charming bar with a top-notch drink while encapsulated in swish surrounds inside and outside as the train rambles across spectacular landscapes. You also get to partake in various authentic local and immersive experiences along the way.

While most people consider Europe for leisurely train travel, Asia also has a stunning network of luxury trains waiting to whisk their passengers away on the journey of a lifetime.

EASTERN & ORIENTAL EXPRESS, SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA

Globally, the most luxurious and romantic train journey top-of-mind for travellers is the Orient Express, of Agatha Christie and Hercule Poirot fame. However, Asia has an equally historic, majestic and impressively lavish train – the Eastern & Oriental Express (E&O). It’s where the East meets the West with foods and cocktails inspired by the different regions the train journeys through. Even a champagne breakfast in bed is on the menu.

During Covid, E&O’s eight sleeping cars, two restaurant cars, a piano bar and the iconic open-air observation car were stunningly restored. Their deep bottle green exterior is complemented by cherrywood panelling and oriental silk decor inside, including the latest technology.

The E&O recommenced train travel this February with two new three-day journeys leaving Singapore and travelling through Malaysia’s vibrant cities and tropical landscapes before returning to Singapore. Travellers can choose between the Essence of Malaysia, a snapshot of Malay culture in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang, next available in November. Wild Malaysia operates between March and October 2024 and heads into the captivating Taman Negara National Park, home to tigers and leopards, before tracking west to Langkawi and Penang.

TRAIN SUITE SHIKI-SHIMA, JAPAN

The world’s most exclusive, expensive and glamorously luxurious train is Japan’s deluxe hybrid electric/diesel Train Suite Shiki-shima. Meaning “Island of four seasons”, it epitomises the true Japanese spirit of harmony, order and the finer things in life. From your suite, watch the beautiful and ever-changing eastern Japanese countryside glide by. Soak away any previous worries as you relax and indulge in your unique designer cypress bath, then curl up on the sofa and warm your toes by the fireplace in your lounge. Whatever season you decide to undertake this train journey, it will be magnificent.

Departing from Tokyo’s Ueno Station, the 10-car train caters for a maximum of 34 passengers in 17 suites with regional cultural stops in Tohoku and Hokkaido. Costing from US$3000 to $10,000, your two to four-day journey on this golden, futuristic train also includes a limousine and luggage service from your home, a private lounge at the train station and your customised needs on the train as discussed with staff after booking.

TWILIGHT EXPRESS MIZAKAZE, JAPAN

The spectacular Twilight Express Mizukaze has everything you’d expect of a luxury 5-star hotel, except it’s on wheels. It travels through western Japan from Osaka, Kyoto to Okayama, Shinji and Higashihama, with a sizzling sunset stop at Lake Shinji. The 10-car train has 16 opulent suites. Relax among traditionally handcrafted decor, soak up the luscious landscapes and scintillating coastal views while devouring mouth-watering regional culinary delights. Bookings are at least one year in advance.

SEVEN STARS KYUSHU, JAPAN

Showcasing the soul of Kyushu Island is the ever-so-sophisticated luxury Seven Stars Kyushu train with eight suites and two deluxe suites for 20 passengers. During the four-day journey, witness the splendorous mountains, bountiful oceans and meet the locals from Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Miyazaki to Oita and Fukuoka prefectures. Artisan regional meals are delivered by different chefs every day. You’ll rub shoulders with the locals during an overnight stay in a traditional ryokan in either Yufuin Tamanoyu, Kamenoi Besso or Sansou Murata.

SHANGRI-LA EXPRESS, CHINA

The Shangri-La Express was initially built for Chairman Mao. While not as luxurious as some other Asian trains, it is China’s best train and an excellent way to experience the country’s vastness.

Journeying over 13 days, 80 to 100 passengers see different Himalayan peaks while traversing the “Roof of the World”, the Gobi desert, palaces, and ancient cities from Lhasa to Kashgar. Alternatively, take the 21-day journey along the exotic and historic Marco Polo Silk Road route. Traversing five countries from Beijing through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to Moscow, it’s the most extensive train journey across Asia and Europe. Both trips include breathtaking vistas from your bed, a complimentary bottle of vodka in your room, all meals with wines and off-train tours and gratuities.

THE VIETAGE BY ANATARA, VIETNAM

Romance the rails aboard The Vietage by Anantara. Vietage’s panoramic windows are perfect for soaking up the lush, serene landscapes, villages and stunning coastline of central Vietnam. Operating between Hoi An and Quy Nhon, the 318km, six-hour journey is Vietnam’s only truly luxurious train ride. It’s a private carriage on a regular train operating along the Reunification Express line stretching 1700km north to south from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City. But there are only 12 guests in this carriage. Think six luxurious suites, a classical movie-style champagne cocktail bar, a massage room and chef-prepared Vietnamese French-infused three-course epicurean meals.

GOLDEN CHARIOT, INDIA

Journey around Karnataka state and its golden beaches, or Kerala and Tamil Nadu over two weeks savouring the best that southern India has to offer aboard the 44-carriage Golden Chariot. Languish in the intricately designed guest rooms, each named after Indian ruling dynasties, while the TV in your room competes with the picturesque countryside and beaches of Goa. Relax in either of the two fine dining restaurants, the ultra-fine Midira cigar bar lounge or the Ayurveda spa. Need to work out? There’s even a mini gym.

MAHARAJAS’ EXPRESS, INDIA

Be treated like royalty aboard the fourth most luxurious train globally, the half-mile-long Maharajas’ Express in India. Only 88 passengers can partake in one of the seven Indian heritage destination journeys on offer while tingling their taste buds with superb first-class dining or relaxing in the cocktail bar and lounge. Along the way, see the tigers of Ranthambore reserve, Jaipur, the Taj Mahal and other key attractions.

Each carriage is named after the 14 royal Rajput States of old-world India. A regular suite has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms. But booking the Presidential Suite is a must if you want to see how the maharajas lived. It has two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a palatial bath, spacious lounge and dining areas, and comes with a butler waiting on you hand and foot.

DECCAN ODYSSEY, INDIA

For sheer decadence, jump aboard the iconic 21-carriage royal blue and gold Deccan Odyssey as it stops at the Asiatic lion reserve and crosses some of India’s exclusive heritage sites. The week-long journey travels to Mumbai from Delhi through Agra, Jaipur, Pattadakal, Hyderabad, Ellora and Ajanta Caves. With two dining cars, a gym, a spa and a conference carriage with business services, you can even keep working (if you must) along the way. The prestigious Taj Hotels and Palaces group prepares the meals in this five-star hotel on wheels.

