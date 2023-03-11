Hire bikes and pedal the completely flat track around the base of Uluru. Child seats and tag-a-longs are available for those who cant ride yet or are too young to manage the entire 15km. Photo / Jessica Palmer

Uluru rises dramatically from the desert, sometimes brown and sometimes orange. For a small part of the day when the sun is nearly level on the horizon, it glows red. And it’s at this moment that you know you are in the presence of something magic, ancient and alive. Uluru is the beating heart of Australia and it began about 550 million years ago.

There are many ways for families to experience Uluru and it may come as a surprise to learn that experiencing it just one way is not enough. Yes, this place will give you serious FOMO. Let’s take a look at some of the unmissable ways that families can explore.

Ride around Uluru on a bike

Hire some pushbikes from Outback Cycling and pedal the completely flat track around the base of Uluru. Both kids’ and adults’ bikes are available as well as child seats and tag-a-longs for those who can’t ride yet or are too young to manage the entire 15km.

At times, the track meanders right beside the giant monolith, allowing you to experience it up close and personal. It is during these times that you’ll discover Mutitjulu Waterhole, Uluru’s very own secret oasis. At other times the track gives Uluru space to breathe, particularly around areas that are culturally sensitive. Don’t worry, you’ll still be close enough to experience Uluru in all its glory.

Find Outback Cycling in the carpark of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre but make sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Visit the Cultural Centre

Speaking of the Cultural Centre, it’s a great place to start your family adventure. Made from locally made mud bricks and representing two ancestral snakes that battled at Mutijulu Waterhole, head here to learn about the indigenous culture of the area.

Take in the sunset and sunrise views

One of the best free ways for families to experience Uluru is to view it from either the sunset or sunrise viewing areas. To secure a good spot, it’s a good idea to arrive at least an hour beforehand.

If doing this more than once, consider heading to the “wrong” platform. By this, I mean head to the sunrise viewing platform at sunset. Why? Because now Uluru can be viewed in silhouette against the stunning colours of the Central Australian sky and as an added bonus, you’ll spot Kata Tjuta in the background.

Walk around the base

One of the best opportunities for families to connect with Uluru and learn its stories is to stroll the 10-kilometre path around the base. However, depending on the age of your children, fitness level and the weather, you may like to tackle just a shorter section of the walk.

One of the most enjoyable shorter sections is the Mala Walk. This stroller-friendly 2km stroll meanders along a fascinating stretch that features the caves where Mala (rufous hare-wallaby) people camped when they first arrived at Uluru. Here you will see their kitchen cave and discover how they lived. There are some fine examples of indigenous rock art along this walk as well as the opportunity to take in the peacefulness of Kantju Gorge.

If you arrive at the right time, there is a free daily ranger-guided walk but it does make for a bit of a crowded experience.

Stroll through The Field of Light

Imagine more than 50,000 spindles of colour-changing lights spread over an area larger than seven football fields. Then imagine Uluru in silhouette as the backdrop. If you think it looks amazing in your head, you will be blown away when you see it in person.

The Field of Light experience is particularly family-friendly as after viewing it from a platform, you are then let loose to stroll among the lights. Choose from either the sunrise or sundown experience but make sure to book in advance.

Uluru's Field of Light experience is particularly family-friendly as after viewing it from a platform, you are then let loose to stroll among the lights. Photo / Jessica Palmer

See Uluru from the back of a camel

Camels were brought to Australia in the 19th century and one particularly fun way for families to experience Uluru is from the back of one. A morning ride with Uluru Camel Tours includes freshly baked beer bread with quandong jam and billy tea. Alternatively, a sunset trek includes beer or soft drinks with snacks and sparkling wine. Families with children over the age of five years can book this Uluru experience.

Zip around Uluru by Segway

For those families with kids over 12 years of age, hiring a Segway with Uluru Segway Tours is a surefire way to score brownie points with your teenagers. No experience is necessary and a guide in the lead provides commentary. You’ll be happy to know that the Segways go faster than the outback flies.

Splurge on a scenic helicopter flight

Take a scenic helicopter flight over Australia’s favourite sandstone formation for truly unforgettable views. The flight can be upgraded to take in Kata Tjuta as well and although pricey, this is one way to experience Uluru that the whole family will never forget.

Experience the brand-new Wintjiri Wiru drone show

In May, a new way to experience Uluru is set to launch and it looks epic. Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia will debut a new light show called Wintjiri Wiru at Ayers Rock Resort featuring 1000 luminous drones. The name means a ‘beautiful view out to the horizon’ in the local Anangu language. The show will tell a chapter of the Mala ancestral story accompanied by narration in the Yankunytjatjara and Pitjantjatjara languages.

The signature experience includes a three-hour sunset dinner but it’s the one-hour after-dark show that will be more suited to families given the lower cost and short attention span of children.

In May, a new light show called Wintjiri Wiru featuring 1000 luminous drones will debut at Uluru's Ayers Rock Resort. Photo / Supplied

Don’t forget about Kata Tjuta

While much of the attention is on Uluru within the national park, Kata Tjuta itself is just as spectacular, and surprisingly, nearly 200 metres taller. The majestic domes of Kata Tjuta rising from the red desert floor from a carpet of spring-time wildflowers are a sight to see and like Uluru, these rock formations are a sacred site for the Anangu people. Kata Tjuta is noticeably less touristy than Uluru and herein lies its charm for families seeking just that little bit more.

Touch and take a moment

There are many ways for families to experience Uluru but perhaps the best way, and my personal favourite, is to experience it up close. Arrive before the masses and the heat of the day, place your hand on the ancient monolith, close your eyes and breathe deeply. Now, just listen. Can you hear it? It’s the beating heart of Australia and your family will remember it forever.

Where to stay

Ayers Rock Resort offers an impressive range of options. From the well-known Ayers Rock campground to the ultra-luxe Longitude 131, with five options in between, there is something to suit all budgets.

Don’t forget your park pass

A park pass is required to enter the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and therefore visit Uluru. This can be purchased online before you arrive with a three-day pass costing A$38 per adult. Children under 17 years of age are free of charge.

