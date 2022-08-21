The perfectly curved shores of Wineglass Bay, one of Tasmania's most popular beaches. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Jason Charles Hill

Destination of the Week: Tasmania, Australia

Why you should go: With stunning natural wonders, world-class produce, one of the country's best art galleries and family-friendly activities galore, Tasmania is like a one-stop shop for a huge range of adventures.

Top spots: At Freycinet National Park you'll find Wineglass Bay, a perfectly-curved white-sand beach and one of the state's most photogenic landmarks. Beach fans should also check out Bay of Fires, where a spectacular string of rust-coloured boulders lines a 50km sandy stretch.

Wander up kunanyi / Mount Wellington for incredible views over the state capital, Hobart, or for more serious adventures, tackle the Three Capes Track, where the highest sea cliffs in Australia rise dramatically over the ocean.

Tasmania's Three Capes Track boasts incredible views of Australia's highest sea cliffs. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service

Take the kids to Tasmania Zoo or the Tasmanian Devil Unzoo, where you can spot the state's most famous marsupials at home among native bush. The Museum of Old and New Art (aka Mona), is a world-renowned underground labyrinth of all things quirky, and history buffs should make a beeline for Port Arthur, a former convict settlement with a sombre past.

The iconic Tasmanian Devils are the stars of Tasmania Zoo. Photo / Tourism Tasmania, Dan Fellow

Best eats: Take a drive along the Tasting Trail Cradle to Coast for the ultimate smorgasbord of Tassie treats. With more than 30 artisan food producers along the scenic country route, you can snaffle up chocolates, cheeses, pickled onions, oysters, gin, wine and more, all straight from the local farms, kitchens and cellar doors. Hobart's restaurant scene is top rate, and with seafood an island state speciality, be sure to try the locally caught crayfish, scallops and octopus.

Getting there: Air New Zealand offers a range of flight options to Hobart, Tasmania, including twice-weekly direct flights.

Traveller info: There are no Covid-19 tests, vaccinations or quarantine requirements to travel to Australia. See discovertasmania.com.au for more.