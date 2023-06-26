Zephyr, Hyatt Regency Sydney

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to stop, pause, and take in a jaw-dropping view of the city, they don’t come better than at Zephyr – a lavish sky-high rooftop bar right on Darling Harbour. Perched at the very top of the Hyatt Regency Sydney – the city’s largest (and arguably, most luxurious) hotel – it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a cocktail in the clouds. And, with 40 cocktails to choose from (including Instagrammable options that come in pineapples or disco balls) you’re spoilt for choice. Beyond the bar, the five-star hotel has everything you need for a memorable stay, right in the heart of town. If you’re there on a Saturday, be sure to book in for their G&Tea – a gin-based twist on the classic high tea. hyatt.com

SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium

While you’re in Darling Harbour, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Great Barrier Reef, without having to leave the city. At SEA Life Sydney Aquarium, the new “Day & Night on the Reef” exhibit features a 1.7-million-litre display featuring more than 500 creatures. The interactive experience takes you on a colourful journey of the world-famous reef as it transitions through night and day, including a light show of bioluminescence (which magically splashes beneath your feet). The aquarium also features a unique Penguin Expedition Boat Ride (where yes, you ride through the exhibit on a raft), plus wild and wonderful exhibits featuring sharks, dugong, kid-friendly rockpools, plus fossils from Jurassic seas. visitsealife.com/Sydney

SEA Life Aquarium at Sydney, Australia. Photo / Unsplash

Barangaroo Aboriginal Cultural Tours

Between Darling Harbour and the Opera House you’ll find Barangaroo – Sydney’s newest and buzziest waterside precinct. The former container terminal is now a bustling hub, with delicious restaurants, fantastic shopping and innovative architecture, including Crown Towers. But the real jewel is Barangaroo Reserve – the only large public park in Sydney to exclusively feature native plants. And the best way to enjoy the park is through a hands-on educational tour by one of Barangaroo’s Aboriginal Visitor Services Guides. The tours offer the opportunity to connect with the world’s oldest living culture as guides give in-depth explanations of the local plants and significance of the site to Aboriginal Australians. barangaroo.com/whats-on/tours

Sydney Opera House

From Barangaroo, it’s a scenic half-hour ferry ride, or equal walking distance around the waterfront to the iconic Opera House. Keep an eye out for what shows, concerts or performances are available during your stay, or choose from one of the many tour options. There’s “Taste of the House”, which sees you wine and dine your way around the venue’s top restaurant and bars, or “Junior Adventure Tours” especially for kids. But it’s worth getting up early for The Backstage Tour, which begins at 7am, weekdays, and takes you to areas not open to the public, where you’ll hear insider secrets about the rich history of the Opera House. You’ll need to be in good health, because there are several staircases (300 steps in total), but you’re rewarded with a delicious breakfast in the backstage green room. sydneyoperahouse.com

The iconic Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia. Photo / Unsplash

Royal Botanic Garden

From the Opera House it’s a short stroll to another must-see attraction: the Royal Botanic Garden. Location wise, you can’t get much better than this. Set on 30 hectares, the gardens wrap around the harbour, offering incredible views. But it’s what’s inside the gardens that will have you captivated. With numerous themed gardens, it’s hard to know where to start – so download the free app which has different options for self-guided audio walking tours (there’s also free Wi-Fi in the park), or sign up for one of the free volunteer-led guided tours of the park. Otherwise, meander the many gardens (don’t miss the rose garden when it’s in bloom), pack a picnic or choose from one of the many cafes dotted around for a bite to eat. rbsyd.nsw.gov.au

