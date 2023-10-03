Asian cruise itineraries offer diverse experiences, from gourmet adventures to art-focused tours. Photo / Aleksandar Georgiev

Asia by cruise ship offers one of the best ways to experience a vast array of culture, history and cuisine in a bite-size helping, writes Tiana Templeman

The Far East has enticed travellers for hundreds of years with the promise of golden sunsets, spice-laden cuisine, and cities hidden in the jungle. In the past, getting there was also not for the faint of heart, with tales of perilous journeys on dubious ships or over rugged terrain. Nowadays, the biggest dilemma when travelling by sea is sorting out the degree of luxury in which to travel and what cities, beaches or towns you want to explore. Here are 10 of the best 2023/24 Asia cruise itineraries.

3-Night Penang Cruise | Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s short but sweet weekend getaway from Singapore takes you on a three-night round trip sailing to Penang aboard the mega-ship Spectrum of the Seas. This itinerary is a food-lover’s dream, with the chance to visit Singapore’s famous hawker markets pre- or post-cruise and also go on dining adventures in Penang. Both destinations offer the chance to rub shoulders with the locals at traditional eateries and explore mural-adorned streets and hidden laneways, plus there is plenty of food and entertainment onboard as well.

Embark on a three-day culinary adventure, starting from Singapore's hawker markets and journeying through Penang aboard Spectrum of the Seas. Photo / Michel Verdure

Priced from NZ$770 pp. royalcaribbean.com

Magnificent Mekong | Viking River Cruises

This 14-night cruise tour on the new 80-passenger Viking Saigon includes an eight-day sailing down the Mekong River, bookended by seven nights of hotel stays in Ho Chi Minh City, Siem Reap and Hanoi, plus an internal flight between Siem Reap and Hanoi. With beer and wine included with lunch and dinner, plus at least one complimentary guided excursion every day, plus Wi-Fi, onboard gratuities and more, the only time you’ll have to reach into your pocket is to buy souvenirs on this luxurious river cruise. Priced from NZ$6,520 pp. vikingrivercruises.com

Viking Saigon offers a pocket-friendly luxury. During a 14-night voyage, enjoy beer and wine with meals, daily excursions, and the vibrant scenes of Ho Chi Minh City, Siem Reap, and Hanoi without ever reaching for your wallet (except for those tempting souvenirs!). Photo / Marcel

Best of Japan | Celebrity Cruises

Board Celebrity Millennium for 12 nights spent exploring Japan on a round-trip cruise from Yokohama near Tokyo. This sailing incorporates the highlights of Japan, stopping near Mt Fuji and overnighting in Kyoto so there’s time to explore the city’s temples, parks and galleries. More stops include Hiroshima, and Busan in South Korea before the ship heads back to Japan and visits the ports of Hakodate and Aomori before it returns to Tokyo. Celebrity Millennium is one of the line’s smaller ships and ideal for those who are more interested in exploring their destinations than high-energy onboard attractions. Priced from NZ$2,455 pp. celebritycruises.com

Dive deep into Japan. From the serene Mount Fuji to an overnight stay in the temple-laden Kyoto, the Celebrity Millennium lets you absorb the very essence of Japanese culture and history. Photo / Supplied

Thailand & Vietnam | Princess Cruises

Make the most of your Christmas holidays this year and explore Thailand and Vietnam on this 10-night roundtrip cruise from Singapore. Departing on Saturday, December 16 onboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess, you’ll visit Da Nang, Phu My, Bangkok and Ko Samui before returning to Singapore. Choose from beach days, finding the best Asian cuisine or delving into the history of both countries. Onboard Diamond Princess, the Japanese delights include a bathhouse, sushi restaurant and a focus on Asian cuisine. Price from NZ$1240pp. princess.com

Japan’s National Parks, Art & Culture | Heritage Expeditions

Circumnavigate Honshu, Osaka to Osaka, and South Korea on a boutique small ship cruise for 16 nights, with a focus on Japan’s artistic heritage, from the fine arts to Noh theatre and Manga. You’ll also see the major sights, spending time in Osaka, learning about Hiroshima, and discovering the history of the samurai in Kanazawa. Onboard Heritage Adventurer, there are only 140 passengers so you’ll be able to get to know your fellow adventurers as you get off the typical tourist trail using the ship’s fleet of Zodiacs. Priced from NZ$21,350 pp. heritageexpeditions.com

Indonesian Adventure | P&O Cruises

On P&O Cruises’ 12-night round-trip cruise from Fremantle in Western Australia to Indonesia, you’ll be immersed in experiences and adventures as there are only a handful of sea days on this sailing. After a stop in the Western Australian town of Broome, head to Asia with calls at Komodo Island, Lombok and Bali in Indonesia. Sea days provide an opportunity to indulge onboard Pacific Explorer with complimentary specialty restaurants and 18+ entertainment options that will keep you entertained and staying up late. Priced from NZ$2,610 pp. pocruises.co.nz

Mekong Discovery | Avalon Waterways

Journey along the rivers of Vietnam and Cambodia with expert guides as you discover Asia’s culture and ancient traditions in towns and villages like Phnom Penn, Vinh Long and Angkor Ban where you’ll visit a small local village and learn about local life. This sailing is available as a northbound or southbound route, with the single supplement currently waived on all 2023 and 2024 cruises. Onboard you’ll enjoy beverages with lunch and dinner plus added inclusions like L’Occitane toiletries, an onboard concierge, and the opportunity to explore destinations independently or with a guide. Priced from NZ$5,325 pp. avalonwaterways.co.nz

Journey along the iconic Mekong. Avalon offers a chance to experience local life in enchanting towns like Phnom Penh and Vinh Long, with the comfort of luxury amenities onboard. Photo / Supplied

Far East Memories | Oceania Cruises

If it’s variety you’re after, this cruise delivers with 16 nights sailing from Bali to Tokyo on Oceania Insignia. With sights on shore ranging from Borneo’s wilderness to the Sultan’s palace in Muara in Brunei, Iso-Teien Garden in Kagoshima in Japan and multiple UNESCO World Heritage sights in the Philippines, there is plenty to see and do. From the traditional and contemporary cuisine of Taiwan to sushi in Japan and the food on the ship which lives up to its claim of “The Finest Cuisine at Sea”, this is a delicious journey of discovery. Priced from NZ$9,995 pp. oceaniacruises.com

Oceania Cruises offers a multi-country exploration, promising an unparalleled gastronomic experience. Photo / Deborah Jones

Asia: Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam | Norwegian Cruise Line

Sail from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur with overnight stays in Bangkok and Singapore and visits to multiple Thai ports and beaches on this 11-night Asia cruise on Norwegian Jewel, which offers a winning combination of bustling cities and laidback beach destinations. Spend relaxing days swimming and soaking up the sun, and nights exploring the cuisine and shopping delights of two of the world’s most exciting dining cities. This smaller Norwegian ship offers a mix of upmarket restaurants and casual eating options, plus bars, entertainment and stylish public spaces for relaxation. Priced from NZ$2,740 pp. ncl.com

The Norwegian Jewel is a smaller cruise ship in the fleet, allowing for intimacy and luxury. Photo / Christian Santiago

Bangkok to Bali | Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Experience overnight stays in Bangkok, Singapore and Bali on this 10-night all-inclusive luxury Asia cruise on Seven Seas Explorer. Unlimited shore excursions ranging from trips to floating markets in Bangkok and Semarang’s temples in Java, to exploring Surabaya’s heritage are included in the cost of your fare. Everything else onboard is as well, from your in-suite mini-bar and unlimited drinks throughout the ship, to restaurants (including speciality dining), Wi-Fi, valet laundry service and more. Priced from NZ$13,190 pp. rssc.com