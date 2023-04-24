Paros is just one of 227 inhabited Greek Islands making it hard to choose which to add to your holiday hit list. But it's easy with some expert advice. Photo / Getty Images

Paros is just one of 227 inhabited Greek Islands making it hard to choose which to add to your holiday hit list. But it's easy with some expert advice. Photo / Getty Images

Picture the scene: you’re strolling along the silk-like sands of a Greek beach, dipping your feet into the pristine waters of the Aegean, a wonderfully cold freddo cappuccino in hand and your thoughts already drifting to the tzatziki and souvlaki to be enjoyed at a charming taverna come the evening.

Book a holiday to the Greek islands, and you need imagine no more.

Then again, it’s not only beaches that the Greek islands have to offer. Yes, with close to 13,000km of coastline, Greece is undoubtedly a big hitter when it comes to the seaside, but a sojourn on one of its 227 (inhabited) islands is equally an opportunity to journey back to antiquity, explore awe-inspiring nature and sip on world-class wines.

Even leaving the spellbinding scenery of the mainland aside, Greece is flush with options when it comes to choosing a spot for a getaway. This, arguably, brings its own challenges – how to choose which island to visit? Whether it’s sampling distinctive Cretan cuisine, combining a beach escape on Aegina with a taste of Athens life or diving in Alonissos, all that stands between you and feta-induced bliss is a plane ticket (and perhaps a ferry or two).

Best for family holidays

Finding a holiday destination that will keep the whole family happy is no mean feat, but Rhodes inevitably manages it.

The golden sands of Tsambika make for a stress-free family beach day, with paddle-perfect shallows for little ones and an inflatable water park, kayaking and parasailing to keep older children (and the young at heart) busy. The car-free cobbled streets of the Unesco-listed mediaeval Rhodes Town mean you can get your history fix with a little more peace of mind, before getting a close-up view of local sea life at the aquarium. The pièce de resistance, though, is the fairytale-esque Valley of the Butterflies. Here, a maze of shady cobblestone paths leads you to waterfalls and ponds amidst the only natural Oriental Sweetgum forest in Europe, dotted with millions of butterflies from June-September.

If you’re craving the Mykonos aesthetic but are on the hunt for somewhere a little more child (and budget) friendly, the whitewashed houses and blue domes of Paros may be just the ticket. Beyond windsurfing at Chrisi Akti and the Summer Festival at Monastiri Beach, horse riding along the sands and through the Paros countryside is always a crowd-pleaser.

Visiting slightly off-season means taking advantage of cooler temperatures and exploring the island’s network of gentle hiking and biking trails – visit in spring to take in a rainbow of flowers.

Best for foodies and wine lovers

Let’s be honest, when it comes to eating, it’s hard to go too far wrong when choosing a Greek island. As they say (or at least they should), where there’s horiatiki (Greek salad), there’s joy. That being said, some islands have made a particular name for themselves as veritable foodie havens.

Diving into distinctive Cretan cuisine means feasting on marathopita fennel and herb pies, smoked apaki pork and sweet cheese pastries called kalitsounia. If you’re a real cheese fiend, though, Naxos is the place to be for its locally produced Graviera, Arseniko, Xynotiro and Xynomyzithra. A number of islands even hold their own food festivals, with idyllic Sifnos (a regular haunt of Athenians seeking a break from the city and proper farm-to-table food) hosting the Cycladic Gastronomy Festival each September and the Lesvos Food Fest taking place in July.

Retsina (a somewhat infamous white wine infused with pine resin) may not be everyone’s drink of choice, but rest assured that Greece produces some world-class wines. Top vineyards to visit while exploring the islands include Limnos Organic Wines in Limnos, Venetsanos in Santorini, Moiratis in Paros, Lyrarakis in Crete, while visiting the vineyards of Tinos (T-oinos Winery, for example), is to experience a truly up-and-coming wine destination.

With 1000km of coastline, Crete has a distinct advantage when it comes to beaches. Photo / Unsplash





Best for beaches

With 1000km of coastline, Crete has a distinct advantage when it comes to beaches. Among the most renowned is Elafonisi, famed for its pastel-pink sands and sumptuously warm lagoon. It has stiff competition in Vai, however, which may leave you wondering whether you made a wrong turn at the airport and ended up in the Caribbean. Spend an afternoon here and you’ll be in no doubt as to why Vai was the backdrop to the 1970s Bounty advert “A taste of paradise”.

Crete can’t take all the credit, though. Accessible from mainland Greece via a causeway, Lefkada is lapped by the aquamarine waters of the Ionian and home to postcard-perfect beaches. The idyllic white sands of Porto Katsiki and Egremni beaches are backed by dramatic cliffs, while kilometre-long Kathisma enthrals both sunbathers and those who like their beach time a little more high octane, with parasailing and volleyball just two of the activities on offer. In any case, be there as evening falls – it’s one of the best sunset spots on the island.

Best for discovering Greece’s history

Mykonos may be party central, but would-be historians also flock to the stylish island for its ruin-rich neighbour: Delos.

To travel back in time, hop on a ferry from Mykonos’ Old Port. The Delos Unesco World Heritage Site was considered a sacred island in Ancient Greek culture, and according to Greek mythology was the birthplace of the twin deities Apollo and Artemis. Today, you can wander through the famous Terrace of the Lions, House of Dionysus and Sanctuary of Apollo, before delving further into antiquity at the Archaeological Museum of Delos. The Minoan Palace at Knossos in Crete will add welcome historical flavour to any Cretan beach holiday, with the same true for the Lindos Acropolis ancient citadel on Rhodes.

Prefer your history ever so slightly less ancient? From the 12th to 18th centuries, the Venetians controlled huge swathes of Europe – including parts of Greece. Though the maritime empire is resigned to history, its architectural legacy is still visible today in the mansions of Corfu Town; the port in Chania and fortress of Rethymno, both on Crete; and extensive ruins in Zakynthos and Kefalonia.

Best for getting away from it all

Psst, don’t tell anyone, but rugged, relatively untouched Samothraki is a veritable paradise for anyone looking to get off grid. Waterfalls, beaches, thermal springs, hiking and a decidedly alternative vibe are all draws to this north Aegean island, only accessible by ferry from the Port of Alexandroupoli.

For the feel of a “secret” Santorini, Folegandros is a shoo-in – though not far away from the tourist hotspot, Folegandros is the epitome of unspoiled charm, owing at least in part to the lack of an airport on the island and the need to take a ferry from either Santorini or Athens. Enjoy the same dramatic scenery, enchanting Cycladic architecture and cobbled streets, crystalline waters (Agali and Ambeli being some of the best beaches) and stellar sunsets, all without the crowds. Just remember, mum’s the word.

The rugged, relatively untouched Greek Island of Samothraki is a veritable paradise for anyone looking to get off grid. Photo / Unsplash

Best for getting back to nature

Whether you like your nature underwater, above you in clear blue skies or firmly on solid ground, there’s a Greek island for you. Travellers with a fascination for marine life should take the worthwhile flight-and-ferry combo to Alonissos, which forms part of the Alonissos Marine Park – home to the rare Mediterranean Monk Seal (Monachus Monachus). The first marine park established in Greece and currently the largest in Europe, it is also a haven for divers, thanks not least to the 2020 opening of the site of an ancient shipwreck off the islet of Peristera, dating back to around 425 BC.

For some of the Med’s best birdwatching, head to Lesvos in springtime. The island boasts more than 300 species of birds, with the most popular spots for birdwatching including the Kalloni Salt Pans and the Petrified Forest, dubbed “the Pompeii of the plant world”. At the salt flats, look out for wading birds like flamboyantly coloured flamingos, distinctively patterned avocets and elegant stilts, while the Petrified Forest offers the chance to get up close and personal with the rare black stork and European nightjar.

If you’re dying to dust off your walking boots, Crete and Andros are hiker heaven. On Crete, hit the trail leading through the Samaria Gorge – one of the longest gorges in Europe – while taking in the surrounding rugged White Mountains and looking out for griffon vultures and kri kri goats. Though this Unesco biosphere reserve and national park is open from May to October, we recommend going slightly out of the high summer season to enjoy more pleasant hiking temperatures. Andros, too, has an impressive network of more than 300km of footpaths – don’t miss the Pythara waterfalls, Dipotamata ravine and ancient tower of Agios Petros.

Best for combining a city and island break

Can’t choose between hitting the beach or exploring Athens? You don’t have to – combining Greece’s capital with a zen-inducing seaside sojourn is a cinch. After ticking the Parthenon off your city-break bucket list, hop on a boat from the port of Piraeus to the islands of Aegina or Poros.

Famed for its pistachios (visit in September for the annual pistachio festival), Aegina is an island escape within 40 minutes of the city on the high-speed ferry and combines history with tranquil beaches and charming fishing villages; we recommend exploring the ancient ruins before sunbathing on Klima beach or wandering the streets of Aegina Town.

Aegina is a Greek island escape within 40 minutes of Athens on the high-speed ferry and combines history with tranquil beaches and charming fishing villages. Photo / 123RF For Travel - April 25

Slightly further afield, though still only 1 hour and 15 minutes from Piraeus, pine-studded Poros (strictly made up of two islands, linked by a bridge) is packed with quaint tavernas and colourful neoclassical buildings – not to mention the Monastery of the Life-Giving Spring, lemon forest and iconic clock tower.

CHECKLIST: GREECE

GETTING THERE

Emirates flies from Auckland to Athens, via Dubai. emirates.com

DETAILS

visitgreece.gr



