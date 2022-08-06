Judy Bailey relaxes on beautiful Hinchinbrook Island and sees a pair of cuddling koalas in the wild on Magnetic Island.

Cherene Poidevin from Cruise Whitsundays talks tranquil beaches, romantic islands, and what makes the area so memorable.



The Whitsundays is one of the most magical places on Earth. This chain of islands is in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, so it's part of the world's largest living ecosystem. It makes for brilliant snorkelling and scuba diving. There are fringing reefs that circle the islands, and these are great places to spot marine life, both resident and migratory, including humpback whales and pilot whales, dolphins and porpoises, green sea turtles and dugongs.

Hiring a private yacht is an extra special way to splash out in the Whitsundays. Photo / Cruise Whitsundays

The islands are raw with natural beauty, with native hoop pines dominating the hillside. Visiting the islands is really visiting a living museum from when the Ngaro tribe began living here around 10,000 years ago – you're still able to see ochre cave paintings and tree scarring.

Cruise Whitsundays is based in Arlie Beach and offers several ways to experience the Great Barrier Reef and nearby islands. Our Reefsleep is pretty special, with guests sleeping under the stars in specially designed Reefbeds on Reefworld, our permanently moored multi-level pontoon. We also have Reefsuites, two underwater suites equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass flooring that provides a front-row seat to marine life. Both overnight experiences include snorkelling gear and private guided tours, all food and beverages, access to the underwater observatory, and a semi-submarine tour.

'Reefbeds' let quests snooze under the stars at Criuse Whitsundays' permanently-moored pontoon. Photo / Cruise Whitsundays

We also offer full-day and half-day cruises and island transfers. The full-day tour is the only tour in the Whitsundays where you can spend all day at stunning Whitehaven Beach. The cruises also include visits to the reef, Hamilton Island, and sailing adventures.

Cruise Whitsundays has a range of vessels for seeing the sights. Photo / Cruise Whitsundays

There are 74 islands in total – it's literally a huge playground for land and aquatic lovers. Hook island has several amazing snorkelling spots. South Molle is perfect for those after adventure, with walking trails and camping for families and individuals. Long Island is great for that feeling of total escape, especially romantic getaways, and Hamilton Island has it all.

The Whitsundays island chain is located in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, making it an ideal spot for diving as well as beach-hopping. Photo / Cruise Whitsundays

You can't go past Whitsunday Island either, which is the biggest in the chain and has 7km of snow-white, super soft sand, which is the purest in the world and never gets hot. Throughout the islands, the water is the most stunning shade of blue due to the limestone shelf that runs from the beach out to the sea.

Alongside Whitehaven, other top beach spots include Hill Inlet Lookout, which has amazing views of the swirling water and sands. The colours are phenomenal when the salt and fresh water mix as it continually changes hues with the tides. On the beach, you can get up close to the resident stingrays. Horseshoe Bay in Bowen is a great spot for swimming and picnicking, as is Cape Hillsborough south of Airlie, and Catseye Beach on Hamilton Island.

Whitehaven Beach is one of the most popular sandy stretches in the island chain. Photo / Cruise Whitsundays

There is a load of water and land-based activities, including jet skis, stand-up paddle boarding, sea kayaking, fishing, mountain biking and bushwalking. If you're ready to splash out, you can charter a yacht.

A favourite sight is Heart Reef, a naturally formed heart-shaped reef that has to be one of the most romantic places in the country – but it can be viewed only from the air.

For families, the lagoon is a hit for swimming, and there are playgrounds and free movie nights under the stars. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the delicious food and variety of restaurant choices we have at our fingertips too – as you can imagine, the fresh seafood is a highlight.

You don't even have to get in the water to marvel at the wildlife of Great Barrier Reef. Photo / Cruise Whitsundays

The Whitsundays is blessed with sunshine no matter the season. Even on not-so-perfect days, you can still play in the warm temperatures. October is typically the sunniest month. From June to September, the temperatures are milder. This is prime whale-watching season. Some prefer the cooler winter months, where the beaches are quieter. Honestly, there isn't a bad time to visit.

There are many ways of travelling to and around the region, but the most convenient is via plane into either Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine or Hamilton Island Airport. Of course, a road trip is always a good idea too – the drive from Cairns or Brisbane via the Bruce Highway is an experience in and of itself.

Some people come for a long weekend, others stay for weeks. The great thing about the Whitsundays is that it's a destination you can keep coming back to as there's so much to see and do.

For more, see cruisewhitsundays.com, and myqueensland.co.nz