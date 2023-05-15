Destination of the week: Adelaide
Why you should visit Adelaide
Adelaide is a city that has always considered the environmental health of its urban pockets, but few people know it gained National Park City status in 2021 for its efforts. It’s the only city outside of London to be awarded the title.
More widely known is the city pipping itself as being “20 minutes from everything”, including the airport and beaches. Adelaide is also a wine city. Green, yes, but with an impressive 200 cellar doors reachable within the hour, this city is very much red and white too.
What to see in Adelaide
Adelaide’s CBD is – you’ve guessed it - 20 minutes by tram from Glenelg Beach, home to Australia’s only official bar on the beach. Over summer, Moseley Beach Club brings Bali-like vibes to the sand, with dining, drinks and DJs. The trendy suburb of Unley is also worth a dalliance for its boutique shopping and Dolly, a disco-inspired eatery that’s pumping with glitz.
For niche, The Light Room is part gallery studio, part bar. Look out for immersive art experiences throughout the year, championing local creatives. Similarly, Dokeo cafe and wine bar supports emerging wine producers and sustainable agriculture, with small-batch drops served with Filipino food.
Adelide’s Best eats
Adelaide Showgrounds Farmers’ Market pops up every Sunday morning, jostling with about 90 local farmers and producers, while Chinatown, in the CBD, brings together a fusion of Asian flavours. Pastel Wine Bar is the latest member of the city’s small bar collective and Patch Kitchen & Garden, a 20-minute drive away (funny that) occupies a former 19th-century post office in Adelaide Hills. Enjoy a modern, all-day menu in a homely setting: gourmet at grandma’s house, if you will.
