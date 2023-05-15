The Moseley Beach Club at Glenelg Beach in Adelaide. Photo / Nathan Godwin

Destination of the week: Adelaide

Why you should visit Adelaide

Adelaide is a city that has always considered the environmental health of its urban pockets, but few people know it gained National Park City status in 2021 for its efforts. It’s the only city outside of London to be awarded the title.

Adelaide gained National Park City status in 2021. Photo / Joe Nes

More widely known is the city pipping itself as being “20 minutes from everything”, including the airport and beaches. Adelaide is also a wine city. Green, yes, but with an impressive 200 cellar doors reachable within the hour, this city is very much red and white too.

The suburb of Unley is worth visiting for boutique shops such as Etienne. Photo / South Australian Tourism Commission

What to see in Adelaide

Adelaide’s CBD is – you’ve guessed it - 20 minutes by tram from Glenelg Beach, home to Australia’s only official bar on the beach. Over summer, Moseley Beach Club brings Bali-like vibes to the sand, with dining, drinks and DJs. The trendy suburb of Unley is also worth a dalliance for its boutique shopping and Dolly, a disco-inspired eatery that’s pumping with glitz.

The Moseley Beach Club is Australia’s only official bar on the beach.Photo / Mark Elbourne

For niche, The Light Room is part gallery studio, part bar. Look out for immersive art experiences throughout the year, championing local creatives. Similarly, Dokeo cafe and wine bar supports emerging wine producers and sustainable agriculture, with small-batch drops served with Filipino food.

Enjoy small-batch drops and Filipino food at Dokeo in Adelaide. Photo / Dokeo

Adelide’s Best eats

Adelaide Showgrounds Farmers’ Market pops up every Sunday morning, jostling with about 90 local farmers and producers, while Chinatown, in the CBD, brings together a fusion of Asian flavours. Pastel Wine Bar is the latest member of the city’s small bar collective and Patch Kitchen & Garden, a 20-minute drive away (funny that) occupies a former 19th-century post office in Adelaide Hills. Enjoy a modern, all-day menu in a homely setting: gourmet at grandma’s house, if you will.

Adelaide Showgrounds Farmers' Market jostles with about 90 local farmers and producers. Photo / South Australian Tourism Commission

For more to see and do in Adelaide, visit southaustralia.com