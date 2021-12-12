2022 travel: Australia's best luxury and new experiences

The best way to see the Keppel Island in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park is a scenic day trip with Keppel Explore. Photo / Supplied

From mesmerising monoliths shrouded in ancient Dreamtime lore to the throbbing silence of Jurassic-era rainforests, the timeless landscapes of Australia continue to lure Kiwis across the pond, the scale and complexity of the neighbouring continent an irresistible pull. From architectural masterpieces such as the Sydney Opera House, to its sun-kissed beaches and dramatic coastal highways, the Aussie wish-list is overflowing, and more than enough to fill a lifetime of itineraries.

During the pandemic-induced slumber of the past two years, however, Australia's tourism industry has been quietly rebuilding in anticipation of welcoming visitors back to its considerable shores. Surprisingly, there are many fabulous new hotels and tours that have commenced operation in challenging times; while others have honed their product to be even more attractive to international visitors.

Here are some new and unexpected luxe ideas to add to your Aussie travel wish-list:

NEW SOUTH WALES

It's hard to better the iconic duo of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge; but for unbeatable views of the city and its sparkling waterways, the Ultimate Bridge Climb, offers intrepid climbers the opportunity to trek the entire span of the bridge. This three-hour tour involves tackling 1621 steps, north to south then back again, with the reward of jaw-dropping views from the summit.

Views are also in abundance at the unmissable Crown Sydney, Sydney's first six-star hotel located in a 275m twisting glass edifice towering over Barangaroo. Instagram dreams are made in its show-stopping infinity pool on the fifth floor; while an impressive stable of new restaurants - including Oncore by famed three-Michelin star UK chef Clare Smyth - satisfy every appetite, from casual to fine dining.

Nestled on the far side of the harbour behind towering eucalypts, Taronga Zoo's Wildlife Retreat (taronga.org.au) transports you to where the wild things roam, literally sleeping among zoo residents in a luxurious eco-retreat. Wake to a panoramic sunrise over Sydney Harbour as koalas doze in the forks of trees, with buffet breakfast and sanctuary tours included in packages.

A stunning water vista is even more impressive when you've earned it; and on the three-day Great North Walk, challenging ascents to ridgelines above the glistening Hawkesbury River are rewarded by gourmet meals and waterfront penthouse accommodation at Berowra Waters. This hike on the northern fringes of Sydney, courtesy of Life's an Adventure is indicative of the latest travel trend - multi-day guided pack-free hiking tours, with luxurious accommodation and fine food the perfect buffer to vigorous exercise on spectacular wilderness trails.

VICTORIA

Located in the heart of Melbourne's CBD, the new W Melbourne (marriott.com.au/hotels/travel/melwh-w-melbourne) is a reflection of the city's funky laneway culture, where coffee, contemporary art and fashion collide in a dazzling reimagining of the ultimate urban lifestyle.

But step aside, Melbourne – in recent years, regional Victoria has become the epicentre of Australia's culinary scene and leading the charge is Brae – recently honoured with 44th place in the World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards. Set on organic farmland in the Otway hinterland one hour from Melbourne, this immersive farm-to-table experience can be capped off with an overnight stay in Brae's new eco-friendly luxury guest suites.

Meanwhile, in the bucolic mineral springs destination of Daylesford, leading chef Alla Wolf Tasker of the Lake House restaurant has reimagined the old-fashioned farm stay at Dairy Flat Farm (dairyflatfarmdaylesford.com.au), with luxurious accommodation, gourmet meals and wine fine immersing guests into the heart of her 15ha regenerative farm.

QUEENSLAND

Imagine waking to the dazzling sight of the Great Barrier Reef and its incredible marine life, literally a splash away from your door. The new, three-storey Lady Musgrave pontoon (ladymusgraveexperience.com.au), tethered in the sheltered waters of Lady Musgrave Lagoon, has created a whole new way of experiencing the southernmost reaches of the reef, with an underwater observatory that doubles as bunkhouse accommodation for school or dive groups, as well as Upper Deck glamping - the ultimate in barefoot luxury.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Island guests now have exclusive use of a state-of-the-art floating pontoon at legendary Heart Reef. After being whisked from the island to the split-level Heart Island (hamiltonisland.com.au/hamilton-island-heart-island-experience), a glass-bottom boat will be waiting to take you to the Valentine-worthy reef, where you can snorkel and swim in the crystalline waters. True love, indeed.

Covering 1308ha, the Keppel Island group off Yeppoon in Central Queensland consists of 18 islands surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. For the most comprehensive island-hopping experience in this World Heritage-listed wonderland, jump aboard the Keppel Explorer (keppelexplorer.com.au), a scenic day trip that visits secluded beaches on uninhabited islands rich with marine, bird and animal life.

Meanwhile, the waters off Cairns in Tropical North Queensland (tropicalnorthqueensland.org.au) are the only place in the world where you can interact with dwarf minke whales. Just a handful of boats are licensed to take guests swimming with these inquisitive little whales, with tours only running for two months of the year.

In the Daintree Rainforest – the only place on Earth where two World Heritage-listed environments, the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef, collide – Silky Oaks Lodge (silkyoakslodge.com.au) is set to reopen its doors on December 15 after a $15 million refurbishment. A recent addition to Baillie Lodges impressive portfolio, this luxurious retreat, featuring 40 luxury treehouses with views of the Mossman River, heralds a new era in rainforest luxury, with immersion into the ancient environment a crucial part of the visitor experience.

An intimate evening with indigenous artists awaits cashed-up art lovers at Queensland Art Gallery - Gallery of Modern Art, with the First Artists: Cultural Experience offering an insight into the unique culture of Queensland's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. An evening of dance, storytelling and art commences with a private tour of magnificent artworks, followed by an unforgettable dinner created by leading Koori chef Chris Jordan. With a maximum of 25 guests, this lavish and unforgettable experience will set you back AU$4199pp ($4380) – one for the wishlist, for sure.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Tucked into the Adelaide Hills on the slopes of Mount Lofty, Sequoia is South Australia's newest luxury lodge with exclusive packages designed to connect guests to the surrounding environment. Guided walks, stargazing and sensory wine tasting is all on offer; but for the ultimate "look-at-me" indulgence, the Prancing Horses Ferrari driving experience gets you behind the wheel of a supercar before dinner at Hardy's Verandah Restaurant.

At the revered Seppeltsfield Winery in the Barossa Valley, the Taste Your Birth Year tour (seppeltsfield.com.au adds the personal touch to a luxe tasting experience. Meander alongside the longest lineage of single vintage wines in the world dating back to 1878, culminating in a taste of Para Vintage Tawny direct from the barrel of your birth year.

Meanwhile, Kangaroo Island – hard hit by bushfires in 2020 – remains one of the best and most reliable places in Australia to view wildlife, with a walk amongst sea lions at Seal Bay an unforgettable close-up encounter. For a taste of this verdant natural environment, don't miss Gastronomo Dining's bush dining experiences (gastronomodining.com.au), which meld the island's produce and landscapes together with a theatrical touch.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

The only place where you can readily walk amongst quokkas, the adorable, grinning marsupials, is on Rottnest Island, 12km off the coast of Perth. For a barefoot vibe with a generous dose of luxury, the absolute beachfront Samphire Rottnest (samphirerottnest.com.au) offers the most exclusive digs on the island, designed to complement the environment and provide experiences that take you to the heart of this idyllic paradise.

More than 1,000km further north, on Ningaloo - the world's largest fringing reef - another star of the Australian wildlife pantheon, the whale shark, makes its imposing presence felt for six months of the year. This is the only place in Australia where you can swim with these gentle giants; as a bonus, you may even also encounter humpbacks and manta rays as they join in the underwater party. To cap off this incredible experience, book a stay at Sal Salis, an eco-luxe safari camp just metres from the reef. (salsalis.com.au)

Meanwhile, on the wild, untamed Kimberley coastline lies mainland Australia's most remote wilderness lodge, Berkeley River Lodge (berkeleyriverlodge.com.au). Accessible only by air, this is outback Australia at its most evocative – wild, private and sand-between-the-toes luxurious, with no distractions from Mother Nature's artistry.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Australia's most celebrated glamping experience is Longitude 131 (longitude131.com.au), where 16 luxurious tented pavilions gaze out across red desert sands to Uluru. With a private plunge pool and an expansive outdoor terrace, the two-bedroom Dune Pavilion offers the pinnacle of outback luxury, as well as being Australia's only accommodation to offer views of both World Heritage-listed Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Dining under a celestial tapestry in the Central Australian desert is a truly magical experience, and a must-do when visiting Uluru. Set up on a red dune with distant views of the sacred site, Tali Wiru open air restaurant at the Ayers Rock Resort (ayersrockresort.com.au) presents an unforgettable four-course dinner infused with native ingredients, and accompanied by music and storytelling from the indigenous custodians of this special place.

Comfort is a welcome addition to another Central Australian icon, the 223km

Larapinta Trail through the West Macdonnell Ranges. On Australian Walking Holidays' guided, pack-free six-day trek, comfortable and exclusive eco-camps featuring hot showers and three-course gourmet dinners make exploring the dramatic desert scenery that much more achievable. (australianwalkingholidays.com.au)

Travelling between Adelaide and Darwin, the Ghan (journeybeyondrail.com.au/) is one of the world's great rail journeys, providing access to the fascinating and mesmerising heart of Australia. For the most romantic experience, the Chairman's Carriage comes with a dining room and lounge, as well as your own team of staff delivering exceptional personalised service.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

It's a jungle out there in the Australian capital – but not all the wild things are rogue politicians. At the Jamala Wildlife Lodge (jamalawildlifelodge.com.au), you can sleep under the watchful eye of tigers, lions and sun bears, with only a glass wall separating man from beast; or feed inquisitive giraffes from the lofty heights of your own Treehouse balcony.

TASMANIA

Begin your Tassie adventure in the historic heart of the southern isle with an overnight stay at Macq01 Hotel (macq01.com.au). Based on Hobart's historic wharf, this is Australia's first storytelling hotel, bringing to life the lurid and often tragic history of this former penal colony.

Meanwhile, the conversation is sure to flow at one of Australia's most lauded art galleries, Mona, with Dinner with David – the owner, no less! This surely is the ultimate way to experience the provocative private museum, with a lavish dinner with art collector David Walsh at one of Mona's luxe restaurants. This exclusive experience also includes private jet transfers from the mainland, luxury accommodation in Mona's riverside pavilions and a guided tour of the gallery. It all sounds impossibly wonderful – but so it should be at AU$50,000 a pop.

Cultural enlightenment, however, can also be found in simpler experiences. On the new Wukalina Walk in the Bay of Fires, local palawa (Tasmanian Aboriginal) guides will bring age-old traditions to life as they share their special connection to the country. Traversing the living landscape of these wild, storm-tossed coastlines over four days is a journey towards a deeper understanding of the past, present and future, with accommodation at an award-winning architecturally-designed camp a welcome addition.

MULTI-STATE

Could there be anything more Australian than a pub crawl? Some people will travel a long way for a cold beer – and what better way to experience some of Australia's most remote outback pubs than on a flying safari. The Classic Safari Company's Outback Aussie Pub Crawl (classicsafaricompany.com.au) travels more than 4,000km by air, visiting eight outback pubs over five days. It's an epic embodiment of Aussie mateship and the frontier spirit – and one worth raising a glass to.