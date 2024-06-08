Luggage accessories can cause delays, baggage handler warns. Photo / Thinkstock

Don’t let such a small thing cause unnecessary stress on your next holiday.

Dublin Airport baggage handler John (surname not given) has issued a cautionary note to all travellers who adorn their suitcases with colourful ribbons and tags.

While these identifiers can make your suitcase more personalised and easier to spot on the baggage carousel, the luggage handler says it causes more harm than good.

Read more: How to avoid losing check-in bags on a flight

According to John, these ribbons and tags often interfere with the automatic scanning system at airports, forcing bags to undergo manual processing. This can result in the bags missing their intended flights, further inconveniencing passengers.

John told RSVP Live: “Ribbons that people tie onto their suitcases to help identify them can cause issues with the bag being scanned in the baggage hall”.

“If the bag can’t be scanned automatically it can end up in manual processing, which could mean your bag doesn’t make it to the flight.”

Furthermore, if you think these ribbons, tags, and old travel stickers make your baggage look cuter, you’re more vulnerable to delays and worse, lost bags.

“Take old stickers off the bag, it can cause confusion with the scanning process,” he said.

You might want to find an alternative way to easily identify your luggage. Photo / 123rf

Furthermore, John highlighted another surprising cause of baggage delays - marzipan.

The sweet almond dough, when packed in luggage, can mimic the density of certain explosives, triggering security protocols that require thorough bag inspections and potential removal from flights.

Lastly, John says to ensure suitcases are placed with wheels up during check-in to avoid damage.

The Department of Transportation advised passengers to hold airlines accountable if their baggage is damaged.

The department says it is within the airline’s responsibility to repair or reimburse passengers, since they should always ensure that your belongings are well taken care of.

However, reporting and resolving these kinds of cases can spoil your trip, so John advises to instead take these extra measures for a hassle-free journey.