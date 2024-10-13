“Get the f**k away from me, I will kill you,” she shouts at one officer. Another dives towards her but falls to the ground as she sprints away and circles back to the counter and holds one of the ticket agents in front of her.

Authorities eventually surround her and the video ends. The traveller who uploaded the video did not explain why the woman was being pursued or what happened after she was apprehended.

Aside from views, the video had more than 56,090 comments.

“omg, thats Jason Bourne,” read the most-liked comment, which suggested the woman was like the main character from the action-thriller series as she escaped the police.

Several commented on the policeman who dived after her and fell to the floor.

“Falling like that would push me into retirement,” one person wrote. “After that dive I would’ve immediately clocked out right there on the ground,” someone added.

Many expressed surprise at the woman’s speed as well as a desire to hear the rest of the story.

“I NEED to know the whole story. How did it start? How did it finish?” one person wrote.

This isn’t the first time a traveller caught chaos at the airport and shared it online. On June 5, TikTok user @natashaorganic shared a video of a man arguing with several employees at Orlando Airport and eventually being escorted away by police.

According to the video, which has been viewed 3.2 million times, the man was trying a viral travel hack.

“Stop letting social media give you tips and tricks because sometimes it’s not gonna work,” said the woman filming the video.