Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / News

TikTok shows woman running from police at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
It is unclear what the woman was running from the cops about. Photo / 123rf

It is unclear what the woman was running from the cops about. Photo / 123rf

A traveller’s video has gone viral after he captured a woman sprinting through an airport and jumping behind the check-in desk to escape police.

The video has been viewed 12.2 million times since it was posted on October 9 by a man who watched the events unfold.

“I’m just trying to get my boarding pass,” read the text on the video, showing a Delta Air Lines check-in desk at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).

It is not clear what caused the incident but the 38-second video shows a woman standing behind the check-in desk, shouting for people to “get away” from her and pointing wildly as police officers approach her.

“Don’t trust cops, only trust firemen,” she appears to yell before sprinting out from behind the desk and weaving around the belt barriers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Get the f**k away from me, I will kill you,” she shouts at one officer. Another dives towards her but falls to the ground as she sprints away and circles back to the counter and holds one of the ticket agents in front of her.

Authorities eventually surround her and the video ends. The traveller who uploaded the video did not explain why the woman was being pursued or what happened after she was apprehended.

@sir_pargo

#deltaairlines #cops #fail #police #wtf #savannahga #funnyvideos #police

♬ original sound - sir_pargo

Aside from views, the video had more than 56,090 comments.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“omg, thats Jason Bourne,” read the most-liked comment, which suggested the woman was like the main character from the action-thriller series as she escaped the police.

Several commented on the policeman who dived after her and fell to the floor.

“Falling like that would push me into retirement,” one person wrote. “After that dive I would’ve immediately clocked out right there on the ground,” someone added.

Many expressed surprise at the woman’s speed as well as a desire to hear the rest of the story.

“I NEED to know the whole story. How did it start? How did it finish?” one person wrote.

This isn’t the first time a traveller caught chaos at the airport and shared it online. On June 5, TikTok user @natashaorganic shared a video of a man arguing with several employees at Orlando Airport and eventually being escorted away by police.

According to the video, which has been viewed 3.2 million times, the man was trying a viral travel hack.

“Stop letting social media give you tips and tricks because sometimes it’s not gonna work,” said the woman filming the video.

Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News