A traveller’s video has gone viral after he captured a woman sprinting through an airport and jumping behind the check-in desk to escape police.
The video has been viewed 12.2 million times since it was posted on October 9 by a man who watched the events unfold.
“I’m just trying to get my boarding pass,” read the text on the video, showing a Delta Air Lines check-in desk at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).
It is not clear what caused the incident but the 38-second video shows a woman standing behind the check-in desk, shouting for people to “get away” from her and pointing wildly as police officers approach her.
“Don’t trust cops, only trust firemen,” she appears to yell before sprinting out from behind the desk and weaving around the belt barriers.