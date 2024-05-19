Remember to bring this on your flight with Ryanair. Photo / 123rf

Ryanair advises passengers to pack this specific thing for good reason, and it’s a useful tip to follow on every flight

Packing for a flight can be a puzzle, especially with airlines like Ryanair who are known for their strict hand luggage rules.

For budget-friendly airlines like this, passengers may be asked to check their bags for free to avoid overcrowding the overhead cabins.

To help passengers navigate this, Ryanair recommends including a specific item in your carry-on that can help make the process more secure.

In the ‘need to know’ section of its website, Ryanair suggests passengers pack a “lightweight, foldable bag inside your carry-on luggage”.

This extra bag provides a secure place to store your phone, money, snacks, and other valuables, ensuring they stay with you throughout the flight. It can also be easily be stowed under the seat in front of you.

Pack the most important things in this bag, including your electronics, wallets and cards. Photo / 123rf

While lost luggage isn’t an everyday concern for most travellers, it’s still estimated that millions of pieces of luggage go missing every year.

According to the BBC, “some 26 million pieces of luggage were lost, delayed or damaged in 2022”.

You might not fret too much over a handful of lost knickers and underpants, but if you’ve packed a week’s worth of jewellery and an expensive watch, a conveyor belt void of your suitcase will likely cause extra panic.

For Ryanair, passengers exceeding the free hand luggage allowance are often required to either pay extra or check their bag into the hold. In which case, do as they ask, but retrieve your most valuable items (or most sentimental items) and ensure they’re safely transferred to your carry-on bag.

Regardless of whether you’re flying with Ryanair, another budget airline or you plan on splurging on extra luggage allowance, it’s a wise idea to bring an extra small bag where you can keep your necessities safe.

Peace of mind is priceless.