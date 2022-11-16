Traveller reveals how to sneak free bag onto a flight

Passenger's sneaky hack to avoid extra baggage fees. Video / ab_8123

A TikTok travel hack has quickly gained popularity after showing how an airline passenger snuck an additional carry-on bag onto a flight for free.

The clip shows a man queuing up to board a Spirit Airlines flight, with a briefcase in hand. However, a closer look reveals that he is wearing what appears to be a backpack underneath his jacket.

Hidden by the coat, the man passes the airline staff without being stopped and makes it into the place with the extra bag.

TikTok user @elyukaa posted the video, which has been viewed more than 57,700 views.

“When you don’t want to pay for that extra bag,” they captioned the video. Thousands liked the clip and commented about the man’s smart trick.

“He is a master of his craft,” wrote one person.

“Man that was clever even I didn’t see it,” another said.

Given the rising prices for airline tickets, it’s no surprise travellers are attempting to keep costs low and fly without checked baggage.

A combination of staff shortages, expensive fuel spikes, inflation and demand has hit the aviation industry as it recovers from the pandemic.

Other travellers have also shared similar tactics for getting additional belongings onto a plane. One user went viral for showing how to stuff clothes into a pillowcase and carry it on. Another traveller went even further and shared how to manipulate a boarding pass to look like they had a larger baggage allowance.

While it may be tempting to follow suit, these tricks aren’t always foolproof (or legal) and can result in a hefty baggage fee, or being banned by the airline, as the ticket manipulator was.

The reason many airlines have a strict 7kg baggage limit is to allow airlines to estimate the weight of the aircraft and thus, the amount of fuel needed for a journey.



