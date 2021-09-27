Woman's viral pillowcase trick for extra carry-on

One Tik Tok user's sneaky tip proved a hit with fellow travellers online. Photo / Gabrielle Henderson, Unsplash

Few things are worse than getting to the departure gate and being asked to pay up and check in your larger-than-regulation carry-on bag.

So, it's no surprise one woman's trick for getting a little extra hand luggage on a flight has gone viral on Tik Tok.

The video, titled "The best travel hack ever – pillow flies for free" shows Anya Lakovlieva, stuffing a pillowcase with clothes and placing it atop her suitcase.

After boarding a flight and getting past the cabin crew, Lakovlieva shows viewers a clip of her hugging the pillow.

Since being posted last week the video has received more than 14.4 million views and 700,000 likes, with people commenting both disbelief and plans to try it for themselves.

This isn't the first time people have taken to Tik Tok to share sly luggage tips.

In November 2020, Tik Tok user RobKAllDay shared a video showing more than 180,000 followers how to get free baggage by manipulating the 'carry-on bag' section of a digital boarding pass. The user changing the '0' on his Spirit Airlines ticket to a '1'.

Despite writing in the caption that he "didn't actually" go through with the ploy, Rob K claimed Spirit Airlines subsequently sent a letter banning him from flying with the carrier for at least two years.

As for those who'd rather stay in an airline's good books, we've got some handy tips for cutting down your carry-on.

1. Review your suitcase

It's easy to jump to the contents of your suitcase without considering just how heavy your actual luggage is. If the carry-on limit is 7kg but your bag weighs 2-3kg…well, you can do the math.

2. Check the 'personal item' rule

Many flights will allow one personal item, such as a handbag, laptop bag or camera case, so check whether this must be included in the overall weight limit, then use the space wisely.

3. Keep toiletries to a minimum

Shampoo, body wash and other beauty items can really add up, so avoid taking anything you could find or purchase at your destination.

4. Wear the coats (and scarves, and boots)

Packing coats, scarves or heavy boots? Then wear them during the flight to save on precious carry-on space and weight. You may look a little silly, but you won't be the first to have tried it.

5. Spread the load

If you're travelling with a friend who has a checked bag, or an underutilised carry-on, put your friendship to the test and see if they're willing to take some of those heavier items during the flight.