With airlines cracking down on hand luggage, how can you pack your bag most effectively? Photo/123rf

When flying around the country or world on business, carry-on luggage is the way to go.

Not only is it a more time-efficient method of travelling, but one avoids being stuck without belongings during a short trip.

However, with local airlines cracking down on hand luggage weight, travellers may not get away with their slightly overstuffed carry-on bag.

Business travellers and light packers should not fret; a travel expert has revealed some top-notch packing tips when choosing what to take in your carry-on.

Angie Forsyth, Corporate Traveller New Zealand general manager, says business travel is often brief and travellers can’t afford to waste time dealing with lost luggage claims or replacing items.

“To navigate the current climate it’s a smart idea to use carry-on luggage wherever possible. Fortunately, there are a myriad of ways executives can pack lightly and strategically to avoid checked baggage”, she adds.

Here are a few top tips from a packing pro.

1. Cut down on toiletries

While you may think you’re saving space by packing travel-sized toiletries in your hand luggage, the weight of these items can often stack up and leave you in a tiff at the check-in desk. When it comes to skincare, soaps and bathroom essentials, Forsyth says less is best.

“Reduce the need to pack all your essentials by booking a hotel with premium toiletries, skincare, and hair appliances; gym and pool facilities; and spa services to give you everything under the one roof,” Forsyth says.

“Pack any further essential toiletries in travel sizes, ensuring they adhere with airline guidelines on liquid items.”

2. Go digital

Your tech could be weighing you down, says Forsyth, and your workload may be doing some damage too.

The expert suggests using an ultra-slim, lightweight laptop or tablet on your trip, and consider ditching hardcopy documents, contracts or files for digital copies, which can be saved on your phone, laptop or a USB.

3. Invest in a multi-use wardrobe

When it comes to clothing, packing outfits that can be worn for multiple events in multiple ways is the biggest hack, says Forsyth.

“Pack business clothing that can transition into leisure wear and stick to neutrals that can adapt well to different situations. Consider taking loungewear that can be worn on international flights and for sleep.

“Packing three tops for every bottom can also help you transition the same items from day to night, and work to leisure,” she says.

4. Utilise empty spaces

When packing your hand luggage, place smaller valuables inside other items. Jewellery and phone chargers should be packed inside shoes or coat pockets for maximum efficiency.

“Tightly roll clothing items to allow for more compact packing and prevent creasing. Some experienced travellers, however, prefer folding clothes and prevent creasing by placing tissue paper between each fold to ensure items remain neat,” Forsyth says.

5. Wear your bulkiest clothing in transit

If you’re heading to a colder destination on your trip, opt for wearing bulky jackets or boots while travelling to avoid wasting limited luggage space.

“Another clever space-saver is to place loose items such as wallets, passports, and pens, into your jacket pockets, provided they have a secure zipper. Many flights have hooks on seats for passengers to hang jackets”, adds Forsyth.

6. Try to reduce your luggage by another 20 per cent

After you’ve finished packing your bag, take a step back and question whether every item in your carry-on is needed and a priority. Remove items that don’t fit under this category.

“Know that you can purchase additional essentials at your destination and plan to use your hotel laundry service to wash clothing items that you will wear more than once,” she says.

Forsyth concludes by saying: “Despite airlines getting tougher on carry-on luggage, there are some simple ways to maximise the space in your bag. By packing lightly, you will hopefully have a smoother and more seamless travel experience”.



