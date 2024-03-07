People need to consider how much carry-on luggage they are allowed to take on the plane before boarding, Kate Boyer says. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Air New Zealand is asking passengers to consider their fellow travellers and to stick to the rules when taking carry-on luggage aboard the plane.

Air NZ’s Kate Boyer said most people were good about sticking to the limits for hand luggage.

“But we do see a few folks who are pushing it on size or weight limits ... but we do ask that people know the policy and stick within those limits.”

Trying to take too many items on the plane was also a problem, she said.

“We ask that it’s one piece to put in the overhead and one personal item that you can put underneath, so if you’ve got three or four bags and you’ve done a bit of shopping you will need to consolidate it.”

Often people did not realise how much stuff they had until they turned up at the airport so the key was to know the luggage limits, she said.

“We don’t want people trying to take advantage to cause delays in boarding or disembarkation or take up too much space on board so other customers are impacted.”

Boyer said it was a matter of respecting the other passengers and the airline was trying to get the flight out efficiently and on time and slowed boarding because of excess luggage disrupt that.

Generally, people should stow their luggage in front of them or in the overhead locker above their seat, but Boyer said the airline staff would help them find some space if that was not possible.

On domestic flights people are permitted to take one small bag and one personal item on board which have a total weight limit of 7kg, the weight limit for international passengers flying economy is also 7kg, while international passengers who fly business or premium economy are allowed to take a limit of 14kg of cabin baggage, Boyer said.

The size of a carry-on bag is calculated by measuring a bag’s length, width and height and then adding the three measurements together - the total can be up to 118cm.

Boyer said customers loved choice which was why Air New Zealand gave travellers the choice of not checking in any luggage if they were doing a day trip or a short trip.

“We do have that option out there, but the key message for customers is get what you need, purchase what you need and then stay within the limits of our policy.”

Air New Zealand said it had increased fares on some domestic routes last month and that more hikes were planned for other routes.

Last month, Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said the airline would also look at ancillary costs asking “how much does it cost for someone to take their pet or what is it for an extra bag”.

Routes with more demand were likely to see an increase in fares, he said.

In October, aviation industry commentator Irene King was picking that international flights could be particularly pricey in 2024 after Hawaiian Airlines announced it would suspend its services in New Zealand from April to November this year because the routes were not profitable enough.

King said that less capacity would mean higher prices.