Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand’s Greg Foran: Why domestic airfares are heading up again

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
Air NZ last year reported its second-best ever profit and high airfares have driven revenue. Domestic fares are going up agan. Video / NZ Herald

Domestic airfares are heading up on Air New Zealand with the airline’s boss saying it’s time for what is traditionally been a powerhouse of its business to perform better.

The airline’s chief executive Greg Foran

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business