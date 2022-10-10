Few things ruin a trip quite like arriving at your destination only to find your bags have gone walkabouts. Here's how to avoid losing your precious belongings in the first place and what can help them be reunited with you as soon as possible if the worst does happen.

1. Use a luggage tag

It seems terribly simple, but a luggage tag can go a long way in helping identify your bag, and provide information the aviation crew need to reunite you.

Fortunately, the solution is quick and cheap and simply requires you to purchase a sturdy tag and fill it in with your contact details. If your first accommodation is a hotel, it's also worth putting their address and contact number too.

2. Ditch the black suitcase

We know, a classic black suitcase looks far more stylish than a neon-coloured case, but if you want to take every precaution, a brightly coloured bag or one with a vibrant strap is the way to go.

No, unfortunately, the colour won't magically stop bags from getting lost but will make it far easier for an airport employee to spot it amongst a sea of black abandoned bags.

3. Invest in some tech

If you hadn't heard of Bluetooth tracking devices before this year, chances are you're familiar with the handy device now. Many travellers have purchased gadgets like Apple's Airtags to show them exactly where their luggage is at every point of a journey.

As one can imagine, this makes it easy to see whether your bag has been left behind, stuck in a pile of other lost bags or, in some instances, stolen by airline staff.

The cost (between $50-100) may seem steep, but may be worth it for that extra peace of mind.

4. Don't lose that little printed ticket

When checking a bag, most airlines will give you a small sticker or ticket stub that is all too easy to lose in your carry-on or toss into the trash.

However, you'll want to keep a hold of this, as it contains important identification codes airline staff can use to track the whereabouts of your bag. It isn't essential to have but can make the process of finding your bag more efficient.

Some fliers claim they use their ticket or sticker to check with gate staff whether their bag has been loaded onto a plane. However, not all airlines can provide this information.

5. Arrive on time

Checking in early or on time isn't just better for your cortisol levels (running late for a flight is hardly a serene experience); it also gives your suitcase a good chance at getting onto the plane.

After being tagged and taken away on the conveyor belt, checked bags have to pass through a few pairs of hands and travel a fair way before it reaches the luggage hold. This is why bag drop closes a certain time before departure, and checking in soon after bag drop opens is advised.