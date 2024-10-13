Read more: The perfect recipe for a flawless Espresso Martini

The next trick involves packing two miniature bottles of alcohol; one of vodka and another of a coffee liqueur such as Kahlua or Baileys. For those concerned about taking alcohol in their carry-on, Olive claimed she asked “several TSA agents” about bringing miniatures and they all confirmed it was okay.

“The TSA says that alcohol can be stored in a passenger’s carry-on bag if the containers are 100ml or less,” she said.

In the caption, Olive clarifies this hack is allowed only in the airport because passengers typically are banned from consuming personal alcohol on a flight.

“Yes most airports you can bring these small bottles to make your own spiked coffee, it is just illegal to consume your own alcohol ON the plane,” she writes in the caption.

Olive films herself pouring a miniature of Baileys into the Starbucks takeaway cup, followed by vodka.

“My mom showed me this hack,” she explains, taking a sip and describing it was “strong as hell”.

In the comments, one person asked how “broke” Olive was if she had to resort to DIY express martinis.

“Not everyone wants to pay $28 for a s****y airport espresso martini,” someone wrote in defence of Olive’s technique.

Others wrote they were eager to try the hack for themselves.

Food and beverages may feel pricier at the airport, but travellers heading through Auckland Airport don’t have to shell out much more for a coffee than they would in the city centre.

A recent analysis of coffee prices revealed how much more, on average, travellers must pay for a flat white.