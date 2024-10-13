Advertisement
Woman shares cheap airport espresso martini hack in TikTok

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
World Barista Championship Agnieszka Rojewska shows Silke how to make a coffee. Video / Leon Menzies

A woman has shared a hack for scoring a cheap espresso martini at the airport.

It’s no secret food and beverages are sometimes more expensive at the airport. Fortunately, people who want an alcoholic beverage and a shot of caffeine during a tiring travel day don’t have to pay a fortune.

Alexis Olive, a food and drink content creator, has shared a now-viral recipe for an espresso martini that won’t cost more than a few dollars.

In the TikTok video, Olive explains how travellers can avoid paying through the nose for the beverage, which is typically made up of vodka, espresso and coffee liqueur.

Instead of ordering an espresso martini, travellers simply need to order an iced espresso, which can cost $4 or $5 at fast-food chains. Olive went to Starbucks and requested a double shot with vanilla syrup, but said only one shot of coffee would be enough. The syrup isn’t necessary unless people like their drinks sweet.

The next trick involves packing two miniature bottles of alcohol; one of vodka and another of a coffee liqueur such as Kahlua or Baileys. For those concerned about taking alcohol in their carry-on, Olive claimed she asked “several TSA agents” about bringing miniatures and they all confirmed it was okay.

“The TSA says that alcohol can be stored in a passenger’s carry-on bag if the containers are 100ml or less,” she said.

In the caption, Olive clarifies this hack is allowed only in the airport because passengers typically are banned from consuming personal alcohol on a flight.

“Yes most airports you can bring these small bottles to make your own spiked coffee, it is just illegal to consume your own alcohol ON the plane,” she writes in the caption.

@alexis.all.love

airport hack, yes most airports you can bring these small bottles to make your own spiked coffee it is just illegal to consume your own alcohol ON the plane. #traveltips #travelhacks #cocktails #travelgirls #espressomartini #airportlife

♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER sped up - Lilly 🎃

Olive films herself pouring a miniature of Baileys into the Starbucks takeaway cup, followed by vodka.

“My mom showed me this hack,” she explains, taking a sip and describing it was “strong as hell”.

In the comments, one person asked how “broke” Olive was if she had to resort to DIY express martinis.

“Not everyone wants to pay $28 for a s****y airport espresso martini,” someone wrote in defence of Olive’s technique.

Others wrote they were eager to try the hack for themselves.

Food and beverages may feel pricier at the airport, but travellers heading through Auckland Airport don’t have to shell out much more for a coffee than they would in the city centre.

A recent analysis of coffee prices revealed how much more, on average, travellers must pay for a flat white.

