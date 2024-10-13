A woman has shared a hack for scoring a cheap espresso martini at the airport.
It’s no secret food and beverages are sometimes more expensive at the airport. Fortunately, people who want an alcoholic beverage and a shot of caffeine during a tiring travel day don’t have to pay a fortune.
Alexis Olive, a food and drink content creator, has shared a now-viral recipe for an espresso martini that won’t cost more than a few dollars.
In the TikTok video, Olive explains how travellers can avoid paying through the nose for the beverage, which is typically made up of vodka, espresso and coffee liqueur.
Instead of ordering an espresso martini, travellers simply need to order an iced espresso, which can cost $4 or $5 at fast-food chains. Olive went to Starbucks and requested a double shot with vanilla syrup, but said only one shot of coffee would be enough. The syrup isn’t necessary unless people like their drinks sweet.