The Horizontal Falls are just one of the highlights of Western Australia's Kimberley region. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

The Horizontal Falls are just one of the highlights of Western Australia's Kimberley region. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

There are plenty of places with just one claim to fame, but Australia boasts a slew of showstopper attractions across every corner of the country. Planning a trip and not sure where to start? Check out this snapshot of top spots in each state and territory.

Northern Territory

Great for: Mighty outback vistas, vibrant indigenous culture, and bucket-list outdoor adventures.

Of course, no trip to NT would be complete without a tour to Uluru, and just 20 minutes’ drive from the magnificent monolith, the 36 domes of Kata Tjuta are ideal for exploring on foot. Don’t miss the Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre, where the ancient stories of the Anangu people bring the fascinating Red Centre to life.

With everything from rugged cliffs to sprawling wetlands, Kakadu National Park is another NT essential, while Litchfield National Park – known for its epic waterfalls, sparkling blue swimming holes and top camping spots, is less than 1.5 hours’ drive from Darwin.

Western Australia

Great for: Vast and diverse landscapes – from beach to desert and beyond

Spanning nearly one-third of the country, this enormous state is best-explored sections. In the north, the wild and wonderful Kimberley region boasts stunning coastlines and natural wonders like the Horizontal Falls, the beguiling Bungle Bungles rock formations in Purnululu National Park, and Broome’s sparkling beaches.

Further south on the Coral Coast, Ningaloo Reef is one of the best spots in the country for unforgettable marine encounters, and Karijini National Park’s vertical rock canyons and swimming holes are just begging to be explored. Beyond the state capital, Margaret River beckons wine lovers and foodies.

The curious domes of the Bungle Bungle Range, in WA's Purnululu National Park. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

South Australia

Great for: World-class wineries, sophisticated city escapes and spectacular national parks.

When it comes to some of the country’s best grape juice, you’re spoilt for choice in South Australia. Vino fans will want to take their time in the Barossa Valley, Australia’s largest wine-producing region, while Clare Valley, McLaren Vale, and Adelaide Hills also do a good line in fine drops.

Reconnect with nature by taking a dip with dolphins and sea lions on the Eyre Peninsula, wander the pristine and uncrowded beaches of the Yorke Peninsula, marvel at the sweeping valleys of the ancient Flinders Ranges, and explore the sandy bays and unique rock formations of Kangaroo Island.

Walking tracks, wildlife and striking rock formations are some of the attractions on Kangaroo Island nature reserve. Photo / Tourism Australia

Australian Capital Territory

Great for: Arts and culture, top-level dining, city life with an outdoorsy feel

Combining Canberra’s city buzz with country charm right on the doorstep, Aussie’s capital has the best of both worlds. In town, visit the National Gallery of Australia to see the world’s largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, take a tour of the Australian Parliament House, and go botanical at the National Arboretum Canberra, where you’ll find more than 44,000 rare and endangered plants.

Just 35 minutes’ drive from the city, Canberra’s scenic wine region is home to 40 vineyards and a range of cellar doors for relaxed imbibing.

Victoria

Great for: Coastal vistas, foodie delights and mountain magic

Whether you prefer mountains or sea, Victoria has both scenic bases well covered. It’s hard not to feel invigorated by the incredible seascapes of the Great Ocean Road, and inland, the Grampians National Park/Gariwerd boasts rugged mountain panoramas, Aboriginal rock art, and walking trails galore.

In effortlessly cool Melbourne/Naarm, dive into the city’s cutting-edge food scene at hotspots like Attica, Chin Chin, and Charcoal Lane. For relaxed seaside charm, Morning Peninsula’s wineries, hot springs, and coastal walks are just over an hour’s drive from the big smoke.

Tasmania

Great for: Picture-perfect scenery, historical sites, fresh island produce

Natural beauty is everywhere on the Island State, and the top places to get amongst it include Freycinet National Park for leafy tracks and white sand beaches, Cradle Mountain for spectacular wilderness, and Bruny Island, where you can spot rare white wallabies. Explore the rust-coloured boulders of the Bay of Fires on the Wukalina Walk, and learn about the area’s indigenous history along the way.

Local Tassie produce includes fresh apple cider, wine, succulent seafood and artisan cheeses – savour all that and more on the island’s famed Tasting Trail.

Don't miss the Wineglass Bay Track in Freycinet National Park. Photo / Revolution MTB

New South Wales

Great for: City icons, classic vino, and epic mountain views

With its restaurant scene, shopping meccas, and iconic harbour, sparkling Sydney has more than enough to occupy visitors, but there’s also plenty happening outside of the city.

Take a 90-minute roadie from central Sydney (or hop on a train) and spend the day among the towering peaks, leafy valleys, and jaw-dropping vistas of the Blue Mountains. Further up the coast, the unmissable Hunter Valley is the birthplace of Aussie shiraz and a vino-lover’s paradise, with more than 150 cellar doors to choose from. For surfers, beach bums, and wellness seekers, Byron Bay is a perennially popular state favourite.

The sprawling Hunter Valley is Australia's oldest wine region. Photo / Destination NSW

Queensland

Great for: World-renowned tropical treasures, surfer hangouts and family fun

From deserted beaches to high-energy theme parks, Queensland ticks the boxes for every type of traveller. But with five World Heritage-listed sites across the Sunshine State, natural wonders should be at the top of the wish list. If you’ve yet to see the marine marvels of the Great Barrier Reef or the emerald green canopy of Daintree, the world’s oldest rainforest, book a trip, pronto.

While you’re there, add lesser-known K’Gari (Fraser Island) to your itinerary. On the world’s biggest sand island, you’ll find endless golden dunes, dense forests, walking tracks, and impossibly blue waters, including mesmerisingly clear Lake McKenzie.

No trip to World Heritage-listed K'Gari is complete without a dip in Lake McKenzie. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

For more holiday inspiration, visit australia.com