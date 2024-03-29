Ditch the crowds and discover the islands the local way. Photo / Getty Images

Hoping to ditch the crowds and discover the Caribbean the local way? The Herald’s Megan Watts shares her top tips for an island exploration that’s off the beaten track - and far removed from the masses.

I visited the Caribbean in January, stopping at the British Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, the US Virgin Islands and Saint Thomas.

And while it was an experience that had it all - islands rich with culture, history, warmth and hospitality - it also had a lot of tourists, particularly when the cruises docked.

These tourists are needed to bring money into the islands, which have been devastated by various hurricanes, floods and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as it is with all things in big supply, they can diminish the organic island experience.

That being said, there are a few ways to keep clear of the commodified island jaunt and enjoy a more intimate exploration of Central American bliss. In fact, there are seven ways to indulge in the hidden riches of the Caribbean away from the hustle and bustle of the masses.

1. Grab a taxi

Perhaps the best thing I did while travelling around the islands was to hop into a taxi and ask the driver to take me to his favourite spot. Nine times out of 10 I would come upon pristine beaches, untouched gems and little pockets of natural splendour unspoiled by souvenir T-shirts and rum punch specials.

Of course, it’s always recommended to try this hack in a group of people as keeping your guard up while travelling is a no-brainer.

But when wanting to discover places off the beaten track, there’s no better way than via word of mouth from a taxi driver. What’s more, they’re often more than happy to pick you up after you’re done exploring, making it an easy way to get around the island.

2. Make friends with the locals

Another way I immersed myself in the islands’ heritage and way of life is by chatting with the locals. Always be open to chatting with shop owners, taxi drivers and local buskers as they not only have great advice when it comes to places to explore, but they also have incredible stories and tales to share about life on the islands.

I was walking around the Tortola port when I fell into a conversation with the local coconut seller. He told me about the hurricane that hit the island a few years ago, the community that had come together in its wake and his favourite spots across the island for an ice-cold beer.

I learnt more about the real Tortola while slurping coconut juice with a local than I ever would on a guided tour. There’s no better way to have an organic experience in the Caribbean than getting to know the people who live there.

3. Avoid the ‘party’ beaches

If you’re travelling around the islands via a cruise, guides at the port may assume you’re “looking for a party” and direct you towards the sound of a thumping bass. If you’re looking for an experience away from the crowds, setting up shop at one of the party beaches is not the best idea.

These party beaches are often marketed for tourists, meaning there are not a lot of locals unless they’re behind the bar. Plus, with non-stop music and the hustle and bustle of restaurant diners flooding the beach, there’s little chance of peace, quiet or an authentic Caribbean experience.

Cane Garden Bay, Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands is known to be a party beach. Photo / Getty Images

4. Don’t listen to your tour guide

As mentioned in the paragraph above, some guides will assume you’re looking for a commodified, partying experience - so don’t trust everything they say when it comes to island recommendations. Many guides prioritise certain hangouts over others and this can often lead to one spot getting very busy with tourists, and others being neglected.

Try asking someone who might not have anything in it for them. They’ll probably send you in the way of some delicious local food, beaches and experiences and might even join you for some company.

5. Use Google’s ‘popular times’ feature

When in doubt, turn to tech.

If you’re not sure when the crowds are going to start building, check ye-old-faithful Google for some answers. Google’s ‘popular times’ feature allows tourists to track when people tend to flock to certain areas, allowing you to plan your excursions accordingly. So when it comes to notoriously busy hotspots or local gems that have travelled along the grapevine, visit outside of peak hours for a less frantic, tourist-flooded experience.

Grab a cruise ship schedule to know when to avoid the island's hot spots. Photo / Getty Images

6. Find out when cruise ships dock/tour buses arrive

This is a game-changer when it comes to travelling around the islands and might just be the decider between “best holiday ever” and “a trip straight from hell”.

Cruise ships and tour buses bring in heaps of tourists - and subsequently money - to the islands, but if you’re looking to steer clear of the hordes, perhaps get your hands on a schedule before exploring the island. Tourist hot spots are often vehemently to be avoided when it comes to discovering the island way, but if you know when the port is free of ships and the city centre is free of tour groups, these often-busy hubs can be explored in peace.

Put the words “work smarter, not harder” into practice and navigate around the crowds with a little bit of forward planning. You won’t regret it.

7. The early bird gets the worm

When all else fails, bite the bullet and wake up early.

Most people visiting the Caribbean are either on holiday or island time. Therefore, if you start your day early, chances are you’ll beat the crowds and ensuing madness. Whether you want to check out some of the island’s most iconic attractions in peace or perhaps go for a dip with a beach entirely to yourself, setting an alarm might just be the difference between a flood of tourists and a Caribbean core memory.



