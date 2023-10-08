Everything you need to know about booking a cruise holiday, according to an expert

Cruise holidays offer a world of adventure and opportunity. Photo / Getty Images

Heidi Walker shares expert advice to help you find the right cruise holiday for you.

What are the most popular cruise lines and itineraries being booked for 2024/2025?

Kiwi travellers are snapping up cruise bookings for 2024/2025. We have seen a rebound in the cruise market with seasoned passengers as well as plenty of first-time cruisers.

It’s exciting to see in the 18-30-year-old age group that bookings have more than doubled in about six months . There are many reasons for the growth we are seeing - more availability, great deals, all-inclusive pricing and unique experiences - all bundled up in a fabulous holiday where you will only need to unpack once.

Cruising is also a great way for multi-generational families to connect and create new memories as most ships have a range of experiences appropriate for all age groups.

River cruising in Europe is popular, as river cruises allow travellers to experience the full European vista, quaint towns, local food and experiences. Many popular European cities are on a river, and as river cruising is in small groups you have the opportunity to experience some hidden gems.

Also popular are domestic cruises that depart from Auckland. Not only is this budget-friendly, but also a great option for those who are short on time. There are some spectacular sites to see in our own backyard.

What are some trends you’re seeing in cruise holidays for next year and beyond?

Wish-list destinations like Antarctica, the Northern Lights and the Galapagos. Round-the-World cruises are also selling out fast.

We’re also seeing cruise operators offer more themed cruises, appealing to niche markets. They’re expanding their offerings and trying to be more inclusive, rather than generic itineraries. For example, Celebrity Cruises has just partnered with a gin company with a gin-themed cruise, while Cunard is offering a Literature Festival at Sea where you meet award-winning authors and can take part in workshops and Q&As. And of course, you cannot forget the huge interest there is in Disney Cruising around the world.

What are the new ships to look out for and what makes them so special?

Celebrity Edge, one of the new ships to make it to NZ this summer, is one to watch. The most striking feature is the Magic Carpet that is cantilevered off the side of the ship and can move up and down the 15 storeys to where it is needed.

The new Sun Princess is popular in Europe for 2024 bookings. It’s centred on a gigantic architectural sphere and also features The Dome, an indoor/outdoor relaxation space on the top deck that transforms into a stunning entertainment venue in the evening.

One of the biggest ships in the world, Utopia of the Seas, launches in July 2024. The ship will have unique immersive dining experiences, including one that is themed around the golden age of rail travel and makes you feel as though you’re dining onboard a locomotive.

What are the best destinations to visit by cruise ship?

The first big decision is deciding where to go. There are so many destinations that can be seen by cruise, if you are visiting a country with a river or coastline it is likely that there will be a cruise option for you.

Large-ship cruising is an excellent option in Europe if you are limited in time and want to cover as much ground as possible. You can visit more destinations without so many travel days as, often on a cruise ship, the travel happens overnight while you’re sleeping.

Other great options are Cambodia and Vietnam. Both places offer stunning natural landscapes that can be best explored from the water. Cruises often take you along picturesque coastlines and lush riverbanks. For example, cruising on the Mekong River offers a unique perspective on life along the riverbanks, where many communities rely on the water for transportation and livelihood.

Alaska offers breathtaking scenery, gleaming glaciers and abundant wildlife, the options are truly endless.

A cruise is a great way to enjoy an easy family holiday. Photo / Getty Images

What are the most important things first-time cruisers should know when researching/planning/booking their cruise holiday?

Cruises can make it easy for you to budget, as most have entertainment and meals covered and the ability for you to pre-book excursions or other inclusions before you leave home.

If you’re prone to motion sickness, consider booking a room mid-ship as there’s less movement in this spot. River Cruises have very limited movement and are great for those worried about this.

If you can afford a room with a balcony, I highly recommend this option as it gives you your own little private oasis if you need a break from the other cruisers. However, again it is worth considering how much time you will spend in your room.

The most popular room on a large ship is the mid-ship with a balcony, so you’ll need to get in quickly to secure one of these if you have a lot of at-sea days on your itinerary.

I would suggest you book shore excursions in advance as they get booked out quickly.

With so many options for travellers, there can be some great deals available if you are flexible with destinations and dates.

When is the best time to book a cruise?

It is best to book as soon as you know what you want to do, to ensure you don’t miss out. Cruises are booking out already for the 2024/2025 season and for some popular destinations, 2026 is already being booked. Many cruise companies will allow you to deposit now and pay in full closer to your departure time. October (or Cruisetober) is known in the industry as being a month with many great deals available to travellers, so watch this space and get ready to get inspired.

Heidi Walker is GM of Flight Centre New Zealand. flightcentre.co.nz