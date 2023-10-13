In New Zealand, world-class adventure travel isn't too far away. Photo / 123RF

With the slowly brightening weather and convincing call of the outdoors, the potential of summer adventuring feels oh-so-close.

Once the warmer season does (properly) arrive, the opportunities to enjoy the outdoors will open up for travellers — with local landscapes offering exciting activities that aren’t too far from home.

Jagged cliff faces pierced with pathways create the opportunity for guided climbs. Rough trails nestled among lush forests invite bikers to hurtle through at high speed. Towering trees allow adventurers to wander the forest from above. What more could you want?

These adrenaline-filled activities will allow you to take on some exciting adventures, whether you’re looking to clamber skywards, take on gnarly bike rides or stroll at great heights.

Whether it's indoor or outdoor, climbing can offer a real adrenaline rush. Photo / 123RF

Climbing

Since being spotlighted at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the intense adventure sport of climbing seems to have seen a major growth in interest.

New Zealand is an ideal destination for aspiring and seasoned climbers, as craggy rock faces across the country offer up a playground to enjoy. There is a full range of options for people of different levels of experience, from guided tours with instructors to self-directed climbs.

Though it’s not as known for its rocky ranges, the North Island is certainly worth a trawl for its climbing offering (and is particularly good for early career climbers).

Raglan Rock Adventure Company tours plenty of crags throughout Te Ika-a-Māui, providing guidance for climbers on real rock faces. Certain varieties of tours are open to younger climbers too. Kawakawa Bay, in far east Auckland, offers plenty of routes with a range of difficulty ratings for more independent climbers.

Meanwhile, in the South Island, there are plenty of crags to clamber. Paines Ford is a popular site for climbers, though it’s definitely not for beginners. Wildwire Wānaka has some guided programmes for adventurers visiting the lower mountainous regions.

Of course, there are the major mountaineering climbs of our alpine environments, too, at Aoraki Mt Cook, Taranaki or the snowcapped ranges of the Mount Aspiring National Park, for those looking to really push into the highest of heights.

While outdoor climbing supplies plenty of thrills and a scenic outlook, there are also opportunities to adventure closer to main city centres.

Auckland offers up a few indoor facilities to get some practice in, with Westgate’s Boulder Co., Panmure’s Extreme Edge Rock Climbing, Glen Eden’s Vertical Adventures and North Shore’s Northern Rocks. In Lower Hutt, Hangdog also invites climbers to scale indoor heights. Resistance Climbing in Dunedin also welcomes families, keen climbers and total newbies.

All of these spots are bouldering gyms, which means you’ll get the opportunity to climb lower walls without ropes – after a proper introduction and safety briefing.

Rocktopia in Mount Maunganui combines climbing for young ones and adults. A climbing gym in Tūrangi serves as a training facility (with aspirational mountains in sight). Fiordland Indoor Climbing offers a hub for training near the popular outdoor climbing site. Basecamp Adventures in Queenstown and Wānaka offer more indoor mountain-side exercise.

Ninja Valley in Hamilton is also a good spot for young and aspiring adrenaline seekers, sporting all kinds of activities, including climbing, trampolining and small parkour arenas.

The Redwoods in Rotorua offer plenty of trails for keen mountain bikers. Photo / Joel McDowell

Mountain Biking

Woodhill Forest is only 40 minutes from downtown Auckland and is an excellent way for keen riders to maximise their time off this summer. It also offers bike hire options, for those travelling from out of town, or new to the sport. With over 60 tracks, the park is filled with a huge range of options – it’s an especially great starting point for young or inexperienced riders. If you want to stop off for a break, there is also a disc golf course throughout the course (keep your frisbees at the ready!).

Whakarewarewa Forest is internationally renowned for its expansive mountain biking trails, sometimes called ‘mountain bike heaven’. Up to 180 kilometres worth of tracks wind their way within the scenic and lush forest in Rotorua. While the trails are beloved by both semi- and totally-professional riders, it’s also a hospitable spot for earlier (or later) career riders - with trails that range from beginner to expert.

As the snow melts across Tongariro National Park, the best conditions for mountain biking are also coming closer. The tracks in Tūrangi allow riders to explore the expanse of alpine environments, at different lengths and difficulty levels. There is also an added option to rent out an electric bike for travellers needing to make things easier.

It’s a similar situation in the South Island, where mountainous surrounds reveal their flora for the summer season. Queenstown is a particular hot spot for biking, as the expansive landscapes offer a mind-boggling variety for riders who want to do it all. Want to enjoy leisurely views? Take on travelling companions in a race? Or tour a gold mining ghost town? Each journey has a trail to suit.

Flightseeing on Waiheke with EcoZip Adventures is one way to sail above the trees in NZ. Photo / Supplied

Tree Topping

EcoZip Adventures on Waiheke Island is an exciting skyward adventure just a ferry ride away from Auckland’s downtown. At the adventure site, visitors fly down a 200-metre zip line, over a working vineyard and thick forest, with a view of the harbour and CBD. After the thrilling ride, guides explore the forest, with an explanation of restoration projects and conservation efforts through Waiheke. The experience is also set to open within native bush just outside Kaikoura in late 2023, with a conservation focus. This will include replanting native trees and working on eradication programmes.

Woodhill Forest is home to Tree Adventures, a gnarly obstacle course that is nestled within the trees. Adventurers will be suspended within high wire courses, starting at two metres and rising up to 14 metres. The difficulty level also shifts and changes at different courses – could you handle the terror of Tarzan’s test?

Along with its many mountain biking tracks, the Rotorua Redwoods also hosts a long, tree-walking trail. The Redwoods Treewalk is lifted between 9 and 20 metres off the forest floor. Tourists can also embark on this walk at nighttime, with lights suspended to showcase the busy bush environment. For an extra adventure, there is the Altitude experience, which lifts more daring travellers to heights of 25 metres. They’ll be able to take on more of a precarious style obstacle course, jumping in mid-air.

This outdoor adventure is only 15 from Hokitika’s town centre. The tree-top walk sees a bridge lift wanderers 40 metres above the forest floor, to be immersed within the canopy of rimu and kāmahi trees. The destination also includes a zipline, checking in at a whopping 47 metres high and 425 metres long (this one is not for the faint of heart).

Before heading into the great outdoors, make sure you’re adequately prepared. Check on relevant conditions, and follow official guidance and advice.