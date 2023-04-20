New bike ferries proposed for Auckland harbour

Prospects are looking up for Auckland cyclists, with water-taxi firm Hauraki Express aiming to run six ferries, each having capacity for 24 cyclists. Photo / Michael Craig

A water-taxi business has told Auckland Council it wants to run bike ferries across the Waitematā harbour from next year.

Hauraki Express, a family-owned business that runs fishing charters, water taxis and other services on the Hauraki Gulf, presented its plan today to the council’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee.

Stuart Thomas, general manager of Hauraki Express, said the company wants to use six ferries on a range of routes. Each ferry would have a capacity for 24 cyclists.

The ferries would be built in Tauranga from recycled aluminium, powered by electric outboard motors and could be ready for service next year.

The company wants to use existing wharf infrastructure, so Thomas said he did not think any building or resource consents would be needed.

The plan is to establish ferry berths at Bayswater, Birkenhead, Stanley Bay, Westhaven, Okahu Bay, Hobsonville, Te Atatū and Half Moon Bay, and possibly Takapuna and other places.

That’s a comprehensive service with much wider reach than any previous proposal. In the main, the berths connect to existing cycleways.

Cyclists would be charged $5.80 per short trip and $10 for a longer trip - comparable to HOP card fares.

Thomas says Waka Kotahi believes that by 2028 a bike ferry service would be used by 1800 cyclists a day.

“We’ve based our planning on that analysis,” he said.

Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton supported the proposal but said

”the big issue is funding”.

The company seeks $2.65 million over four years to support the operation,from the council or a Government agency.

Thomas told the council committee that

if cyclists were able to cross the harbour, “there would be fewer cars on the bridge and adjoining roads, leading to reduced road repair costs, less congestion and more health benefits”.

Using Ministry of Transport methodology, Thomas said the cumulative four-year financial benefit would be $26.8m.

He also said the costs of the service would be “miniscule” compared to the option of a cycling bridge.

The committee and referred the proposals to officials. The company has not yet talked to Auckland Transport, Waka Kotahi or the Ministry of Transport.