Russia conducts massive strike on Ukraine. Wet weather, slips to continue over weekend. Death in Canterbury after car collides with pedestrians. Video / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are investigating how a man came to be seriously injured in Murupara.

Limited details were available about the incident which happened in the Whakatāne district this afternoon.

“Emergency services were called about 12.35pm to Pine Drive, Murupara, after a report of a man being found with a serious leg injury,” a police spokesperson said.

“He will be transported to hospital and police staff are working to ascertain how the man came to be injured.”