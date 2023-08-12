Various helicopter tours visit the twin glaciers of Fox and Franz Josef. Photo / HeliServices.NZ

Destination of the week: West Coast

Why you should go

Deserted beaches and fewer crowds. Two very good reasons to visit the West Coast in winter. Better still, this time of year is often the driest. The West Coast’s rough and ready landscape is home to some very notable NZ landmarks, including Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and Blowholes, as well as key heritage attractions like Shantytown Heritage Park: a replica gold rush village from the 1860s, where you can step inside life-size houses, stores, a jail, saloon bar and more.

The West Coast is home to Punakaiki Pancake Rocks and Blowholes. Photo / West Coast New Zealand

Top spots

Hokitika isn’t the only blue marvel on the Hokitika Gorge Walk. The 2km looped walk is sprinkled with werewere-kōkako mushrooms, fascinating for their bright blue hue. The track has recently been upgraded and is suitable for prams and wheelchairs. Enjoy the picturesque view and a 90m swing bridge. Closer to the coast is West Coast Treetop Walk, an elevated walkway sitting 47m above Lake Mahinapua. There’s a new zipline for daredevils and a cafe for those dodging winter drizzle.

Werewere-kōkako mushrooms are fascinating for their bright blue hue. Photo / Getty Images

The twin glaciers of Fox and Franz Josef are particularly worthwhile during the colder months and various helicopter tours – for a spectacular dalliance on the ice – offer great deals during the off-peak season. Afterwards, you can warm up at the award-winning Waiho Hot Tubs at Franz Josef Glacier.

West Coast Treetop Walk and aerial platform for the Tower Zipline. Photo / West Coast New Zealand

Best eats

There’s nothing better than ducking into a warm tearoom on a cold day. The Broadway Tearooms in Reefton is just the spot. Serving the locals – and local miners – delicious baked goods since 1874, you’ll now also get a great eggs benny. For equally delicious views of Mount Cook and Fox Glacier, head to Matheson Cafe, and for fine dining on the coast, the newly refurbished Ocean View Restaurant in Hokitika is elevated above the water.

The Broadway Tearooms in Reefton has been serving locals – and local miners - since 1874. Photo / Stewart Nimmo

For more things to do, see westcoast.co.nz/visit