The tour in Rotorua was rated the top experience in the South Pacific in Tripadvisor's annual awards. Photo / Supplied

An activity in Rotorua has been named the best experience in the South Pacific for 2023, and the third best nature and outdoor activity in the world for 2023.

Even in a country as small as New Zealand, it would take a lifetime to have every experience and see every attraction. With limited time (and money), travellers may wonder what the best tourist experience in New Zealand is.

Is it white water rafting along Kaituna Cascades or ziplining through Rotorua’s Redwoods? Would it be a trip to Te Papa in Wellington or checking out the glow worms in Waitomo Caves?

Thankfully, we have an answer. At least, according to Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travellers Choice Awards.

Released annually, the list reveals the best things to do around the world, according to 12 months of review data from millions of travellers.

Rotorua Zip-lining tour named best experience in South Pacific

Number one in the list of ‘Top Experiences in the South Pacific for 2023′ was Rotorua’s Ziplining Forest Adventure by Rotorua Canopy Tours.

The 3-hour adventure was also considered the 3rd best ‘Nature and Outdoor Activity’ and 12th ‘Top Bucket List Experience’ lists, worldwide.

Ziplining with Rotorua Canopy Tours. Photo / Supplied

On Tripadvisor’s website, the activity is described as an experience that “mixes fun, education, and conservation together to create unforgettable memories” and has an average rating of 5/5 from almost 3300 reviews.

Wellington and Rotorua attractions named best in South Pacific

Turning to attractions, two spots in New Zealand made the list of ‘Top 10 Attractions in the South Pacific’.

The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington, was rated the fourth-best attraction. The iconic museum has a 4.5/5 rating based on an impressive 14,216 reviews and is recommended for both adults and children.

Meanwhile, Rotorua’s Redwoods, Whakarewarewa Forest squeaked in at number 10. Named one of Rotorua’s “most spectacular natural assets”, the Tripadvisor page recommends spending between one and two hours in the ancient forest.

Hawaii tour wins ‘Best Experience in the World’

For travellers interested in embarking upon the best experience in the world, Tripadvisor’s list recommends heading to O’ahu, Hawaii. Here, the Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour will show travellers around the island’s best sights in an experience rated the best on the planet for 2023.

Described as ‘ideal for first-time visitors, or those with limited time’ the 9-hour tour takes travellers to stops such as Diamond Head, Hanauma Bay, Halona Blowhole, the Byodo-In Temple and North Shore’s surfing beaches.

What are the categories?

To help travellers sift through all the epic options, the awards are separated into several ‘lists’ depending on the type of attractions and experiences.

Lists include Top Overall Experiences, Top Attractions, Bucket List Experiences, Cultural & Historical Tours, Food & Culinary Experiences, Nature & Outdoor Activities, Sailing & Day Cruises and Snorkeling & Water Sport.

This year, a new category was added, Family-Friendly Experiences, which includes “activities that are perfect for kids and the parents tagging along with them”.

All lists can then be refined according to location, such as New Zealand, or South Pacific.

How are the activities and attractions ranked?

As indicated by the title (‘Travellers Choice Awards’) traveller reviews are the primary data source that informs the lists and their ranking order.

The company analyses the quantity and quality of reviews left between May 1, 2022, to April 31, 2023, then applies a little editorial curation.

The full list of award winners can be found on Tripadvisor’s website.

Top 10 Experiences in the World

1. Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour, Honolulu, Hawaii

2. Thai Cooking Course, Chiang Mai, Thailand

3. Ubud Tour - Best of Ubud, Ubus, Bali

4. Red Dunes ATV, Sandsurf, Camels, Stargazing & 5* BBQ, Dubai, UAE

5. Best DMZ 3rd Infiltration Tunnel Tour from Seoul, Seoul, South Korea

6. Reykjavik Food Walk - Local Foodie Adventure, Reykjavik, Iceland

7. Amsterdam Luxury Guided Sightseeing Canal Cruise, Amsterdam, Netherlands

8. Angkor Wat Sunrise Tour, Siem Reap, Cambodia

9. San Juan Guided Snorkel Tour, San Juan, Puerto Rico

10. Hanoi Jeep Tours, Hanoi, Vietnam





Top 10 Experiences in the South Pacific

1. Ziplining Forest Adventure - The Original Canopy Tour Rotorua, Rotorua, New Zealand

2. ABC Snorkel Charters Port Douglas, Port Douglas, Australia

3. Snorkelling excursion, the discovery of the lagoon and its fauna, Moorea, French Polynesia

4. Margaret River Wine Adventure, Margaret River, Australia

5. Swim with Whale Sharks in the Ningaloo Reef, Exmouth, Australia

6. Full-Day Lagoon Group Tour in Bora Bora, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

7. Nocturnal adventure Glow-worm tour, Rotorua, New Zealand

8. White Water Rafting - Kaituna Cascades, Okere Falls, New Zealand

9. Full-Day 1770 Tour by LARC Amphibious Vehicle, Seventeen Seventy, Australia

10. Three-Quarter Day Hervey Bay Premium Whale Watching Cruise, Hervey Bay, Australia