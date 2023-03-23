The iconic Martin Tissink sculpture Walk In The Redwoods has returned to public display. Photo / Andrew Warner

The iconic Walk in the Redwoods sculpture is back at home among the trees after being reinstalled at the Redwoods forest this week.

The sculpture was removed in early 2022 for restoration and refinishing.

Marc Spijkerbosch, Rotorua Lakes Council’s community arts adviser, says installation required the construction of a new concrete base, as well as some landscaping, which was completed over a few days.

Marc says after a 12-month absence the council is delighted to have the sculpture back in place.

“Due to redevelopment of the Redwoods area, the sculpture has been relocated to a site further down Tītokorangi Drive – just in from the southernmost carpark.”

Last June three pou were unveiled outside the Redwoods Visitor Centre where Walk In The Redwoods was previously installed.

The wooden Walk in the Redwoods sculpture was created by the late Martin Tissink and installed in 1992. A celebrated local artist, Martin was born in Zeeland in the Netherlands and came to New Zealand in 1965.

Roland Tissink, son of sculptor Martin Tisskink, with the sculpture in its new location. Photo / Supplied

Commissioned to create sculptures for private and public display, in New Zealand and abroad, he passed away in 2013, leaving behind a large legacy of work.

As Walk in the Redwoods has required restoration over the years, this has been undertaken by the sculptor’s son, Roland Tissink.

Marc says: “For over 30 years, the sculpture has become a much-loved and respected icon at the gateway to one of Rotorua’s finest natural assets.”

In September 2022, Rotorua Lakes Council’s sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley told the Rotorua Daily Post some parts of the sculpture’s legs of all three figures needed to be replaced.

He said the sculpture was regularly inspected, and because it was made of New Zealand-grown redwood, which was a softer timber and prone to deterioration, regular maintenance was required.

The sculpture was also removed for renovations in 2017.