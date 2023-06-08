The Whakarewarewa Loop.

The mysteries and history of the Whakarewarewa Forest area will become easier to access thanks to a unique collaboration between Rotorua Lakes Council, iwi and a local software developer, being launched tomorrow.

Rotorua-based software developer Matt Browning has created a Whakarewarewa Forest Loop App that uses augmented reality, audio, video and visual signage to tell the stories of local iwi and provide other interesting facts about the trail, forest and surrounding area.

Matt Browning.

Mountainbike riders on the 33km trail, which traverses Tītokorangi Forest (also known as the Redwoods) and adjacent Whakarewarewa Forest, will be able to access the stories using geo-located technology within the app, meaning the rider will access the content when they reach specific points along the trail.

Rotorua Lakes Council DCE Community Wellbeing deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi says funding for the app was part of government funding through the Provincial Growth Fund.

“The app brings Ngāti Whakaue, Tūhourangi and Ngāti Wahiao stories to life in a unique way and the council is proud to be part of a project that will add to our highly-valued mountain biking experience.”

Tūhourangi Tribal Authority trustee Rangitihi Pene says the app is part of a wider strategic plan to unlock the potential commercial opportunities of the forest.

“The authority has been proud to work in partnership with Ngāti Whakaue and the Rotorua Lakes Council in relation to the app. We view it as adding value to what is already a very popular mountain biking loop.”

The app will be officially launched on Saturday and is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

The interactive app has stories from Tūhourangi along with some generic stories about the trail, forest and surrounds. More iwi stories will be added in the coming months.



