AUT’s newest building, Tukutuku, was officially opened today by Prime Minister Christoper Luxon.
At around 9000sq m, Tukutuku is the largest development at the university’s North Campus and is AUT’s most sustainable building yet, strengthening AUT’s position as the university with the lowest CO2 emissions per square metre of built space in Australasia.
AUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Damon Salesa says the building, which will be the new home of the Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences and the School of Education on Auckland’s North Shore, provides a much-needed social and physical heart for the campus.
“Today we celebrate the opening of a vibrant hub for our North Campus students. The name Tukutuku was gifted to us by Ngāti Paoa, and references the lattice work of tukutuku panels, weaving together people, place and shared purpose. Tukutuku is more than just a building; like its name, it reflects AUT’s ambition to create physical environments that inspire collaboration, learning and connection,” Salesa said.