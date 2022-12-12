Get up close to the North Pole glaciers on Ponant Le Commandant Charcot, the world's only luxury icebreaker cruise ship. Photo / Ponant Studio, Morgane Monneret

Looking for a getaway with grandeur? These luxury cruises let you really push the boat out, writes Tiana Templeman.

Discover a world filled with intimate luxury and indulgence on these fabulous journeys where the smell of your melting credit card is lost in the exotic scents of Asian markets, basking Arctic seals or freshly baked Parisian pastries. Start saving now – you’ll be glad you did.

Quasar Expeditions: Beyond Darwin’s footsteps

Step back in time and channel your inner movie star onboard the luxury royal yacht, Grace, while you explore the Galapagos Islands like a glamorous princess (or dashing prince). Named after the actress and real-life princess, Grace Kelly, this historic yacht was her wedding gift and now sails around the Galapagos Islands in style. Explore by day and sip champagne by night with a maximum of 16 guests, accompanied by guides with a minimum of 15 years of experience in the region. With seven- to 16-night itineraries that follow in the footsteps of Charles Darwin and accommodation that has played host to Hollywood and business royalty, this is an expedition cruise like no other.

Priced from $13,560pp. quasarex.com

Aqua Expeditions: Mekong River cruise

Surround yourself in the sounds of the Mekong River during a meditation class on the top deck or board a private skiff for an intimate small group tour on a three-, four-, or seven-night cruise onboard the Aqua Mekong. There are just 20 air-conditioned suites on this luxurious river ship, all of which have full-length windows. Add an observation deck, indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, an air-conditioned dining room and a private cinema, and you’ve got plenty to keep you entertained onboard. As the sun sets, grab some newfound friends and quench your thirst with a G&T or sweet Vietnamese coffee, or slip into the plunge pool and watch the colours change.

Priced from $5678pp. aquaexpeditions.com

Glide off into the sunset on a Mekong River escape. Photo / Aqua Expeditions

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection: Valletta to Rome

Cruise from Valetta to Rome on a seven-night cruise onboard the brand new Ritz-Carlton yacht, Evrima, a state-of-the-art 298-guest superyacht that takes the Ritz-Carlton’s high-end hotel experience to the high seas (and the next level). This all-suite ship comes with an aft deck with direct sea access, sun lounges and private watercraft to drop you off around the Italian Amalfi coast during the cruise. Gratuities, dining, drinks and more are included in your fare. With almost one staff member for every guest, the personal service on this cruise has to be experienced to be believed.

Priced from $12,070pp. ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com

Watch the Amalfi Coast scenery go by from the stylish bar of a Ritz-Carlton superyacht. Photo / Ritz-Carlton Yachts

Coral Expeditions: Through the heart of Japan

With just 99 guests and the ability to reach some of the country’s smallest ports, Coral Adventurer is the perfect ship for exploring the hidden corners and culture of Japan, one of the world’s hottest travel destinations for 2023. From cobblestone villages to lush mountainous landscapes, bustling cities, tiny coastal islands and Unesco-listed lava tube caves, this immersive cruise experience offers a high-end holiday without fuss and formality. With at least one excursion included at every port, an Australian and New Zealand crew and fares that cover gratuities and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks with lunch and dinner, this 14-night expedition cruise from Tokyo to Fukuoka takes in Japan’s major highlights, and destinations that few tourists get to see.

Priced from $14,520pp. coralexpeditions.com

Oceania Cruises: Old and New World medley

Take your tastebuds on a Transatlantic journey from London to New York onboard Vista, Oceania’s newest ship. Staterooms are residential in style and combine modern Scandinavian design with a dash of French flair to create a cosy home away from home (if your house resembles a posh country club, that is). Wake to the smell of freshly baked French bread from the onboard bakery as you collect your barista coffee, then sit and contemplate your day in Paris, Dublin or Boston, or perhaps watch the sea from a deck chair on one of the four days spent cruising across the Atlantic.

Priced from $11,860pp. oceaniacruises.com

Inside the luxurious Owner's Suite onboard Vista, Oceania's newest vessel. Photo / Justin Kriel

Two’s a Crowd: Mississippi River cruise

You might be travelling alone, but you won’t feel lonely on this cruise along the Mississippi River with Two’s a Crowd, a bespoke tour group for solo travellers. Step aboard the American Heritage, a custom-built riverboat reminiscent of a classic 1800s paddle steamer but with a modern interior, and immerse yourself in the charm of America’s South. The recently refurbished ship features spacious cabins, multiple lounges, an all-American crew and an onboard restaurant. Starting in Memphis, this fully guided nine-night cruise tour explores all the best towns and cities along the famous river, focusing on the region’s history and its famous Southern hospitality and cuisine.

Priced from $11,997pp. twosacrowd.com.au

Scenic: Journey Across the Pacific

Sail from Santiago to Papeete on Scenic Eclipse II, an ultra-five-star expedition yacht with two onboard helicopters and a submarine to take in the sights from above and below the ocean. This Journey Across the Pacific itinerary travels from Santiago to Papeete, with the chance to visit iconic yet remote islands such as Easter Island, Pitcairn Island and Gambier Island either during regular shore excursions or using one of the ship’s high-tech “toys”. With a crew of experienced naturalists and guides onboard, you’ll have access to locations and experiences that are the stuff of dreams.

Priced from $18,550pp. scenic.com.au

Ponant: The Geographic North Pole

Board Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot for one of the ship’s 17-night voyages to the North Pole in 2023 and you’ll be one of the world’s first cruisers to visit the Geographic North Pole. With all the amenities of a luxury yacht, this hybrid-electric LNG-powered luxury icebreaker has multiple lounges, bars, speciality restaurants, a spa and a heated pool that wraps around the aft deck. Pass pack ice and polar bears as you relax on your balcony with champagne in hand, or perhaps collect some ice for your scotch on an excursion with the expert onboard expedition team. Solo travellers with (loads of) cash to splash should note that there’s no single supplement on this voyage.

Priced from $60,520pp. au.ponant.com

Be one of the first to see the mysterious Geographic North Pole on a luxurious expedition cruise with Ponant. Photo / Ponant, Natascha Klein

True North: Raja Ampat Explorer

Explore one of the world’s best diving and snorkelling destinations on a round-trip cruise from Darwin onboard True North, a luxury exploration vessel specially designed to navigate the shallow waters of Australia’s Kimberley Coast, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia. Your 12-night cruise tour begins with a chartered flight from Darwin to Ambon in Indonesia, the gateway to a beautiful archipelago of 1500 islands, cays and shoals, and where you’ll board your ship. Sunset drinks in a historic fort, floating through sacred cave systems, cruising past towering karst islands and exploring hidden bays and coves are just a few of the highlights on this tropical expedition cruise.

Priced from $39,977pp. truenorth.com.au

Explore Australia's Kimberley Coast and a slew of exotic islands on a 12-night cruise with True North. Photo / True North

Silversea: Cairns to Sydney

Experience Silversea’s newest ship, Silver Nova, on a cruise that heads down the Queensland coast, stopping at famous and less visited ports like Kangaroo Island, Mooloolaba and Phillip Island along the way. Although it’s not cheap, everything on this cruise is included, from private round-trip transfers to the airport, business-class flights and butler service to shore excursions like a RIB ocean safari, vintage steam train ride, and a photographic tour guided by a local expert photographer. Onboard you’ll find eight different dining venues, multiple bars and lounges, a state-of-the-art theatre and a jazz club. Every cabin is a suite, and there are only 364 of them.

Priced from $16,855pp. silversea.com

The glamorous Silversea Silver Nova boasts an expansive open deck, eight restaurants and a jazz club. Photo / Silversea







