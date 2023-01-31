On a round-trip itinerary from Orlando, you'll spend the day at Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, zipping down North America's tallest waterslide. Photo / Supplied

What do you get when you cross the perfect beach getaway with a cruise? One of the best holidays you can book in 2023. Here’s your invitation to explore some of the world’s best beaches by ship, with 10 of the best cruises for a fun-in-the-sun holiday with 360-degree ocean views.

Greek Island Glow

Virgin Cruises

Board Resilient Lady for an adults-only journey to aqua-clear water and sunshine. This seven-night itinerary ventures to the picturesque islands of Santorini and Rhodes, and Bodrum in Turkey, which is famous for the lively beaches along its peninsula. You can also give your swimsuit a workout and kick up your heels after the sun goes down with an overnight stay in Mykonos before the ship returns to Athens. Go on a quad bike adventure and explore the island or board a catamaran for a boat trip that seeks out some of the best beach spots away from the main island. After a day spent swimming and soaking up the sun, return to the ship to refresh, recharge and indulge with multiple dining spots, bars, lounges, pools and exquisite vantage points to grab a cocktail and take in the ocean views with no kids around to spoil the serenity.

From $2615pp. virginvoyages.com

Hawaiian Islands

Princess Cruises

Along with plenty of beaches where you can work on your tan, you’ll see volcanos, rainforests, waterfalls and Kauai’s stunning Napali Coast on this 15-night round-trip cruise from Los Angeles. Make the most of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Oahu with an 11pm departure, and stroll along black sand beaches on the aptly named Big Island, which is also home to Hawaii Volcanos National Park. While you’re exploring the islands of Hawaii, you’ll wake up in an exciting new port each morning and spend your days experiencing the beaches and other attractions that make Hawaii one of the world’s most famous holiday destinations. Choose from Crown Princess or Sapphire Princess and indulge in your choice of cabins and suites, multiple dining options, bars, nightly entertainment, swimming pools and more onboard.

Priced from $3205pp. princess.com

Bounty Discovery

P&O Cruises

Discover beaches, South Pacific culture and Colonial history on a 10-night Bounty Discovery cruise with a choice of three cruises departing Auckland in 2023. Spend your days swimming in New Caledonia, snorkelling around the marine park on Lifou Island, enjoying a cocktail on Mystery Island or swimming in the Blue Lagoon in Vanuatu. You’ll also visit Norfolk Island, which was once home to Australia’s most notorious penal settlement. Tour the convict ruins and elegant Georgian buildings, or explore the island’s pristine beaches, National Parks, botanical gardens, and charming stores and cafes before the tender ride back to the ship. You may want to spend your days resting under a palm tree on a tropical beach so you’re ready for the fun-filled evenings onboard Pacific Explorer, which include live music and spicy entertainment at the 18+ shows in the Black Circus theatre.

From $1581pp. pocruises.co.nz

Bali to Komodo National Park Indonesia

Aqua Expeditions

Have you ever strolled along a pink beach or hung out with dragons? On this seven-night voyage onboard the intimate 15-suite Aqua Blu, you’ll get to do both these things and many more on an itinerary that makes the most of the wonders in and around Komodo National Park. Setting sail from Bali (or the island of Flores, on the reverse itinerary), you’ll venture to multiple bays and inlets where the stunning islands of Indonesia beckon you to dive in and begin your adventures above and below the water. Highlights include the chance to swim with whale sharks in Saleh Bay near Sumbawa, seeing Komodo Dragons up close and spotting indigenous Rusa Deer roaming the sandy beaches near Padar Island. Aqua Blue has its own dive boats with specialist instructors who are available to escort you to private beaches and bays for exclusive underwater adventures.

From $14,216pp. aquaexpeditions.com

Italy, France & Spain

Celebrity Edge

Bring your most stylish togs and a pair of movie star-worthy sunglasses, and get ready to travel around the French and Italian Riviera. If you’re dreaming of white and yellow striped beach umbrellas, sun loungers all in a row and chic locals strolling along seaside promenades, this week-long cruise from Barcelona to Rome could be just what you’re looking for. Ports include Ibiza, Nice, Portofino and Valencia in Spain, plus you’ll get to try out Celebrity Edge before everyone else. With many features not seen in Australia before, like infinite veranda staterooms and the Magic Carpet, which can move up and down the ship and does duty as a bar, restaurant, tender platform and more, this ship is coming to our region for the 2023/24 cruise season, but you’ll beat the rush.

From $2225pp. celebritycruises.com

Great Barrier Reef

Carnival

This Great Barrier Reef adventure packs a lot into seven nights at a price that’s hard to beat. And with decor as bright as a Queensland summer’s day, Carnival Luminosa is the perfect ship for this tropical trip. Take a day tour to Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsundays or make your way to Fitzroy Island via a short ferry ride from Cairns. Here sunlight dances across Welcome Bay, where the ferry docks, revealing colourful reef fish and coral below. Clouds of butterflies lead the way along the Secret Garden walking trail to Nudey Beach, with its easily-accessible coral-fringing reef. Don’t forget your togs though, as this beach isn’t clothing optional. Other highlights include Airlie Beach and a day spent at Port Douglas, which is home to Four Mile Beach. Lined with hundreds of palm trees, you won’t have to share your perfect beach spot here.

From $835pp. carnival.com.au

Dreams of Tahiti

Windstar Cruises

Make your dreams of Tahiti come true on a seven-night round-trip cruise from Papeete. With more than 100 islands, sublime beaches and a reputation for romance, this stunning destination is even more gorgeous than the holiday brochures make out. The newly refurbished Star Breeze is small enough to dock in hidden coves that the larger ships can’t reach and large enough for couples to find their own secluded spot to watch the sunset. Along with stopping at Tahiti’s best-known islands, you’ll also call at Huahine, where you can slip off your shoes and explore the island’s coves and tropical waters. Raiatea is another highlight and is widely regarded as the archipelago’s most sacred island. An exclusive sunset dinner on a motu (small island) with a dramatic private fire-dancing performance is included in your fare.

Priced from $4930pp. windstarcruises.com

Escape to Paradise

Blue Lagoon Cruises

Explore Fiji your way with a three, four or seven-night cruise that takes in the country’s remote beaches, sparkling waters and local villages. Visit Modriki Island, where the movie Cast Away was filmed and anchor in secluded Soso Bay where you’ll go snorkelling and drop into a nearby village. You’ll also get to raise your voice in song at a Sunday church service, attend multiple Fijian cooking classes, and visit Fiji’s Sacred Isles which are famous for their natural beauty and spectacular volcanic backdrop. Socialising with other passengers, multiple cultural immersion activities, and the chance to swim and soak up the sun add yet more reasons to board the 68-passenger Fiji Princess.

Priced from $1730pp. bluelagooncruises.com

Eastern Caribbean

Holland America

The Eastern Caribbean is the setting for many swashbuckling pirate tales, but there are plenty of beautiful beaches to enjoy as well. On this seven-night round-trip cruise from Fort Lauderdale in Florida onboard Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam, you’ll visit the Turks and Caicos Islands which look just like that tropical island screensaver on your work laptop. San Juan in Puerto Rico is famous for its rum cocktails and beaches lined with swaying palm trees – a winning combination. You’ll also spend the day at Half Moon Cay, a cruise line private island that skips the theme park vibe in favour of adult-friendly pursuits. Rent a private cabana for a stylish beach day, or treat yourself to a massage accompanied by the sound of the waves. It’s worth arriving early to score one of the island’s hammocks which are free to use, provided you get in quick enough to grab one.

From $1725pp. hollandamerica.com

Western Caribbean

Wonder of the Seas

Looking for a family-friendly US holiday that’s fun for everyone? Wonder of the Seas, one of the world’s largest cruise ships, is a destination in itself. Add a Caribbean itinerary to the mix and you’ve got plenty to do onshore as well. On this round-trip itinerary from Orlando, you’ll spend the day at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, zipping down North America’s tallest waterslide, floating in the Caribbean’s largest wave pool and eating at restaurants included in your cruise fare. After this, head to Cozumel in Mexico, Roatán in Honduras with its coral reefs and blue clear waters that are perfect for snorkelling trips and Puerto Costa Maya which is home to ancient Mayan ruins. Or you could just spend seven days enjoying the ship’s restaurants, bars, lounges and the incredible array of activities. There’s plenty onboard to keep you entertained for a week – or more!

Priced from $1592pp. royalcaribbean.com