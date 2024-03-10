The Gold Coast, known for its year-round agreeable temperatures, offers a picturesque backdrop for wholesome family holidays. Photo / Marc Llewellyn

With the cost of living on the rise and finances tighter than ever, is it time to rethink costly theme parks and plan for a budget Gold Coast holiday instead? Janet Stone thinks so.

The Gold Coast has been a go-to destination for New Zealanders for decades. Its year-round agreeable temperatures, glittering oceans and lush hinterland make it the perfect backdrop for a wholesome family holiday.

Boasting the most theme parks in the Southern Hemisphere, they remain a top attraction, which comes at a price. Multiply that price by four for a family of two adults and two children and it adds up to a tidy sum. These Gold Coast activities won’t fail to give you more bang for your buck on your short break.

Art Roll

Think street art and you’ll no doubt be transported to the laneways of Melbourne, but the Gold Coast’s new self-curated street art tour is a quirky and cultural addition to the surf side scene on the coast’s southern end.

A great way to explore the area as you track down each mural, perhaps stopping for a coffee or brunch at a hidden gem on the way. Some sections are close enough together to explore on foot or hire a Lime bike or drive to cover more ground.

Info: artroll.com.au

Location: Burleigh Heads and Miami host the bulk of the tour.

Cost: Free

Funlab!

Memories of the classic beach holiday in the famed Surfers Paradise are likely to conjure up images of arcades with sticky floors. Those days are gone but not forgotten with FunLab! brands Hijinx Hotel, Holey Moley & Archie Brothers arcade taking this old-school experience to the next level.

Enter a quirky Art Deco New York Hotel - The Hijinx Hotel and take on a series of challenge rooms before choosing from Holey Moley mini golf, bowling, arcade games, bumper cars or karaoke at Archie Brothers. Perfect for a mixed-aged group, there is something for everyone, including a fully stocked bar and food menus serving classic crowd pleasers all enjoyed in the air-conditioned great indoors for some respite from those Gold Coast scorchers.

Info: archiebrothers.com.au

Location: Corner of 3197 Surfers Paradise Blvd, Level 1 Elkhorn Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217.

Cost: Hijinx five-room challenge from $20 per person. Fun Bundle - choose three other activities for $35 per person.

FunLab! brands such as Hijinx Hotel, Holey Moley, and Archie Brothers arcade offer a modern take on classic beach holiday entertainment, featuring challenge rooms, mini golf, arcade games, and more. Photo / JS Family

Surf lessons

Think Gold Coast, think world-renowned beaches and surf? So why not give surfing a try in a group lesson at the best nursery slope on the GC - Currumbin Alley. Nothing will be more memorable for the kids than Mum and Dad falling off a surfboard. Depending on your previous night’s activities, book an early morning lesson to really experience the Gold Coast lifestyle. Get your pre or post-surf caffeine fix and Acai bowl at nearby coffee shop, The Salt Mill, open from 5am.

Location: Currumbin Alley Map

Cost: $50 per person for a group lesson with Currumbin Alley Surf School

Currumbin Alley is an excellent spot for surf lessons, providing a memorable experience for both kids and adults. Photo / Supplied

Currumbin Rock Pools

Whilst you’re in the area, take the chance to visit the green behind the gold and head to Currumbin Rock Pools in Springbrook National Park. A short drive into the hinterland from Currumbin along the winding roads and you’ll find yourself in complete contrast to the bustling beachside neighbourhoods. A stop at Currumbin Valley Harvest cafe and farm shop on route is a must. Bask in the serenity and wonder of this beautiful natural area before taking a refreshing dip in the rock pools at either Cougal Springs (first stop) or walk/drive further along to the Sawmill Track.

Info/Location: Currumbin Rock Pools, Mount Cougal, Springbrook National Park

Cost: Free

Currumbin Rock Pools in Springbrook National Park offer a serene and natural escape from the bustling beachside neighbourhoods of the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

The Outback Spectacular

Although technically part of Australia’s largest theme park operator, there isn’t a ride in sight at this dinner and a show with a true blue Aussie outback theme. The Outback Spectacular has become one of my go-tos to take overseas visitors. After collecting your outback hat you enter the outback bar with live music. Then take your seats arena-side where your three-course dinner is served to you as you watch the show with bottomless wine, beer or soft drink. With some pretty impressive visuals, galloping horses and even (spoiler alert) a helicopter. It’s not Shakespeare but it’s definitely fun for the family and with all the above included on an adult general admission ticket it’s also great value for money.

Info: outbackspectacular.com.au

Location: Entertainment Rd, Oxenford QLD 4210

Cost: General admission adult ticket $109.

The Outback Spectacular, part of Australia's largest theme park operator, offers a unique dinner and show experience with an Aussie outback theme, including a three-course dinner and bottomless drinks. Photo / JS Family

HOTA (Home of the Arts)

HOTA gallery is set in 17 hectares including parklands a lake and kids playground.

There is a lot going on at HOTA, so depending on your kids’ ages and interests, partake in a workshop, peruse an exhibition or see a show. Some activities are free, others require a paid ticket.

Every Sunday morning is a farmers’ market to have a mooch around, grab some food, a coffee, listen to live music, take a swim in the lake or follow the Key to the City Walk learning about some champion Gold Coasters along the way. A chilled way to end a weekend away on the Gold Coast which hopefully left you with a bit more change in your pocket than you had anticipated.

Info: hota.com.au

Location: 135 Bundall Rd, Surfers Paradise, QLD 4217.

Cost: Varies

HOTA (Home of the Arts) in the Gold Coast features a gallery, parklands, a lake, and a kids' playground, offering various activities and entertainment options for families. Photo / JS Family

