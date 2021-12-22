Check into these five-star hotels for less than $60

Who says you need to be a millionaire to enjoy a life of luxury? Photo / Unsplash

These 10 Five-star Hotels Around the World Cost Less Than $40 Per Night

Five-star service doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

High luxury doesn't necessary demand a high price tag, at least not at some hotels around the world.

If you want to live the five-star life on a shoestring, simply check into these 10 hotels that cost less than $60 per night.

Discovered by Top Dollar, the company used July 2021 data from Hotels.com to search one-night stays at five-star hotels.

1. Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel, Ahmedabad, India

Cost Per Night:

$42

Five-star luxury for less than $45? Sign us up. The fancy Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel makes a long stay easy and cheap with low rates, Japanese and Korean restaurants and an open-air pool.

2. The Royal Surakarta Heritage, Surakarta, Indonesia

Cost Per Night:

$45

West of Bali, on the island of Java, this swanky property has opulent Javanese décor, a stunning spa and an outdoor swimming pool, all for the price of $45 per night.

3. Grand Mercure Maha Cipta Medan Angkasa, Medan, Indonesia

Cost Per Night:

$48

At $32 per night, rooms at the Grand Mercure Maha Cipta are a steal that come with constant room service, buffet breakfasts and beautiful spa rooms. However, if you want quality of nights rather than quantity, splash out and check into their presidential suite, which is famous for being the biggest in Medan at 3,450 square feet.

4. Hotel İçkale Ankara in Ankara, Turkey

Cost Per Night:

$48

It may be cheap but it's certainly cheerful at Hotel İçkale Ankara. Decorated with traditional Turkish accessories and sporting an indoor pool and spa, it's easy to stay a little longer and live like five-star royalty.

5. The Raweekanlaya in Bangkok, Thailand

Cost Per Night:

$48

Central location, cheap and luxurious? Yes, you can have it all at this hotel in Bankok. Located in a 19th-century building, the spacious accommodation is a stone's throw from the National Museum and The Grand Palace.

6. Sürmeli Adana Hotel in Adana, Turkey

Cost Per Night:

$53

South of Adana, this impressive hotel combines five-star service with a warm, welcoming feel. Check in and enjoy the outdoor pool and bar, traditional Turkish bath, complimentary breakfast and access to the 16th-century mosque, Ulu Cami.

7. Pullman Bali Legian Beach in Legian, Indonesia

Cost Per Night:

$53

Love beachside digs? Then this Indonnesian hotel is the perfect pick. Just six minutes walk from Kuta beach, you'll be spoilt with great surf waves, rich sunsets, private guest balconies, two great restaurants and a rooftop infinity pool.

8. Grand Venus La Residence in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Cost Per Night:

$58

You may come for the ruins of Anngkor Wat but you'll stay for this super affordable luxury hotel. With spacious rooms, an outdoor pool and top-notch service, it certainly lives up to the 'grand' part of its name.

9. Grand Elysee La Residence in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Cost Per Night:

$58

Skipping over to the other side of Siem Reap you'll find the Grand Elysee La Residence. The hotel may be a little further fromm Angkor Wat but is closer to the city's vibrant town and markets. Take your pick from balconies or terraces, and make the most of the bike rentals, outdoor pool and sundeck.

10. Angkor Aurora in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Cost Per Night:

$58

Cambodia proves it really is the place for cheap luxurious hotels, with a third hotel coming in under $60 per night. Angkor Aurora is an exclusive boutique hotel with only 15 rooms up for grabs, all within easy walking distance of the city's best markets.