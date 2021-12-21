Check out the world's only all-female run safari camp in Africa

Located in Central Serengeti, the camp is surrounded by wildlife. Photo / Asilia Africa

When visiting Asilia Africa's Dunia Camp in the Serengeti, you'll quickly notice two things about the staff; they're all fierce and they're all female.

A world-first, the camp is run and staffed entirely by Tanzanian women who have shaken up traditional gender roles, leaving home for months to work in the wilderness.

Established in 2016, the safari camp temporarily closed during the pandemic but is back up and providing a truly unique experience for travellers.

Dunia Camp is run by Asilia Africa, a Tanzania-based organisation founded in 2004 that operates several sustainable, solar-powered camps across Tanzania and Kenya.

With a firm focus on empowering and protecting local people, it was only a matter of time before Asilia Africa decided to set up a camp that would exclusively focus on supporting women.

Learning to see the beauty in the risk.

If you've grown up seeing rhinos, leopards and lions in zoos or movies, it's easy to forget just how much of a threat these creatures pose in the wild.

Especially when staying at camps like Dunia, where the only thing surrounding your guest tent is long savanna grass.

The women at Dunia, however, see the closeness to nature as more beautiful than dangerous.

"It's breathtaking, being so close to nature and the animals," Doris Moshi told Travel + Leisure.

The 26-year-old started at the camp as a trainee before becoming a waitress. "Everybody is dying to be here and I feel lucky."

Like all staff members, Doris works eight consecutive weeks and then takes two weeks off to see her family and encourage fellow women to join her workplace.

"I go out and tell them that you get to see wild animals and mingle with guests from different countries. You learn many things."

Located in Central Serengeti, the camp is surrounded by wildlife. Photo / Asilia Africa

A place where work is family

Many industries are difficult to work in as a woman and the safari industry is no different. According to Dunia's manager, Siyaeli Moshi, the biggest is often distance from family.

"We are remote, of course. Everything is far away from everyone. Most of us are mothers. We leave our kids at home and miss our families," she said.

So, the staff did what many women do around the world; they formed a sisterhood; a community that operates like a second family. "We share so much and we have fun together. We are really, really close. We make it happen as a team," Siyaeli said.

Guiding isn't just for the guys

Few places in the world are more famous for seeing wildlife in action than Serengeti National Park. However, the difference between a good experience and one that is truly world-class is the guide who takes you.

Physically demanding and rife with risks, the role of a safari guide has historically been considered inappropriate for women.

At 26 years old, Grace Matemba is proof of how that assumption is. Already the young Tanzanian woman is one of Asilia Africa's best guides, yet just years prior she was not even allowed to drive her own truck while working as a freelance guide.

"When I got to Asilia, as they like to empower women, they taught me everything: how to jack up a car, how to change a tire, and how to handle anything that we may come across. I go by myself now," she told Travel + Leisure.

Although history is slow to change and there are still around 20 female guides in the country.

Staying at Dunia

The luxury safari camp is in the heart of the Serengeti woodlands but you won't be roughing it. Each of the eight units sport four-poster beds, gorgeous bathrooms, gourmet meals and Wi-Fi.

Each day guests can choose to experience a full-day game drive before spending the evenings around a campfire, enjoying drinks and dancing against the backdrop of the sunset.

Since opening after the pandemic, all camp staff are tested after taking time off from the camp, cleaning protocols have been improved and interactions are limited for optimal safety.