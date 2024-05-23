The new airline aims to give dogs a first-class travel experience. Photo / 123rf

This new (and expensive) airline has it all – from luxurious seats to tasty snacks and even belly rubs.

Well, the last treat is only for certain fliers. namely, the four-legged and fluffy kind.

This week, Bark Air will run its first flight, from New York to Los Angeles, carrying dogs of all breeds and sizes, along with their owners.

Unlike Air New Zealand or Jetstar, Bark Air is a public charter operator, not a direct air carrier, launched by the dog food and accessory brand, Bark. Flights will run between LA and NYC with some flights to London.

According to the company, the airline is a way of raising awareness about the need for better air travel for dogs, after discussions with airlines allegedly were met with resistance.

Specifically, Bark CEO Mark Meeker said dogs should travel comfortably with their owner, and not in crates. To illustrate how uncomfortable it can be, Meeker got into a crate and travelled like a dog would from South Florida to New York on one of the airline’s inaugural flights.

The aircraft itself is a Gulfstream V, making it “nicer than first class by quite a bit,” according to Meeker. On top of that, dogs receive snacks, blankets, noise-cancelling earmuffs, squirrel videos for entertainment, and even dog champagne (made of chicken broth).

To ensure the dogs are comfortable, the airline discusses their preferences and personalities with the pet owners before flying. Owners are asked whether their dogs are social and playful, if they prefer solitude and if they have any important health issues, according to Dave Stangle, Bark’s VP of brand marketing.

“We also have all of our dogs meet in our lounges before the flight so they can get to know one another, sniff any butts they’d like to sniff and get comfortable before boarding,” Stangle told Fast Company.

“We arrange the seats to best suit the group so all dogs have a first-class experience, and each flight has a Bark-trained attendant to help with any issues that may arise.”

Dog owners should be warned, this level of luxury doesn’t come without a cost; seats for a passenger and dog cost around US$6000 ($9810).

Despite claims the airline is a marketing ploy, the creative agency working with Bark say it’s a genuine attempt to improve travel for pets and raise awareness.

“It’s not some elaborate prank. Or a PR stunt for some new dog toy,” said the agency’s chief creative officer of Tombras Jeff Benjamin.

“Bark Air is a totally real airline, built for real dogs and the real owners who love them.﻿"

On Instagram, posts on the airline’s account have received both support and criticism.

“That dog travels better than me... which is absolutely okay!” one person wrote on a post from Bark Air’s Instagram account.

Another person commented: “Love this! But I looked up prices... $6000 a ticket is insane!!”

Some pet lovers were curious about whether the airline would be open to welcoming all kind of furry friends.

“Hi Barkair, love your initiative. Our fur babies deserve the world. Was wondering are cats allowed on the plane too or is it only for dogs?” one person asked.

Without a doubt, pet owners are excited over this new experience, as the comment section is filled with ecstatic individuals asking the airline to open flights for their area as the Bark Air flights are only available for travellers from and to New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and London.