DoC reveal why this summer set to be busier than 2020

Total bookings for DoC huts, campsites and lodges are up more than 8 per cent compared to summer 2020. Photo / Miles Holden

As we navigate vaccine passports and border restrictions, a lot will be different about summer this year.

One thing, however, doesn't seem to have changed, and that's our love of the outdoors.

According to DoC's Strategy and Insights Manager, Tim Bamford, despite an increased sense of caution around Covid-19, they are seeing roughly the same numbers of Kiwis planning to get outdoors and explore.

"It's fantastic to see New Zealanders' continued enthusiasm for getting into nature – it's a great way to connect with family and friends and increase wellbeing," he said.

Bookings are strong for summer

Over summer, 246,011 bednights have been booked for huts, campsites and lodges — a 14 per cent increase compared to 2020.

There is great demand for the Great Walks, too. More than 100,000 bednights are booked between December 1 2021 and February 28 2022, which is less than one per cent down from last year.

Sweat and solitude

Of the reasons visitors would be getting out and about, "taking time out to enjoy the peace and quiet" and "physical exercise and fitness" were the top two motivations.

Consequentially, sightseeing and short walks were the most popular activities.

Concern for safety still top of mind

Delta has shaken confidence slightly according to results from a DoC survey of around 1000 Kiwis.

Gathering data each month between August and November, results showed that around 75 per cent of respondents had considered personal and family safety when planning where they would travel.

Bramford said one of the biggest concerns for Kiwis was rule-following of fellow travellers.

"The top COVID-19 concern for more than half of New Zealanders when going into the outdoors was that 'other New Zealanders won't follow the rules'," he said.

For those worried about the transmission risk in huts, campsites or lodges, Bramford said DoC would be requiring vaccination verifications (or an exemption).

"This policy was brought in to provide people with more certainty when making plans for the holidays, allowing us to keep accommodation open, and to ensure facilities are as safe as possible for visitors and those who work in them," he said.

Due to the unpredictability of Covid-19, Bramford said DoC would constantly review the health and safety risks and wouldn't hesitate to make necessary restrictions or closures.



"People should check the DoC website for the latest information before they travel," he advised.

Be better Aotearoa

Spoilt by a diverse and flourishing outdoors, it's easy to take our beaches, lakes and forests for granted.

We all know the phrase 'be a tidy kiwi' but this isn't the only bad behaviour DoC saw last year. Unpermitted fires, dogs in conservation areas, reckless boating and four-wheel driving, and vandalism were the most common issues.

"Let's do better by New Zealand this year," Bramford said.



"Please check where you can take your dog, or if you can light a fire. Know the boating rules before you hit the water, so you don't harm our whales, dolphins and seals. Remove all waste and give wildlife space."

Check out DoC's essential summer information, including what huts and campsites still have spaces to book, great places to visit and safety protocols.