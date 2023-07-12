Croatia is one of the best places to visit in the Balkans. Photo / Mj; Unsplash

Croatia is one of the best places to visit in the Balkans. Photo / Mj; Unsplash

Meg Prendergast suggests visiting the Balkans for a charming but cheap holiday. As a tour manager for Contiki and Trafalgar, she should know.

Most travellers know the “must-visit” spots in Europe, from Italy to Greece, France to Spain.

But if it’s pristine beaches and lively markets, authentic European culture and gorgeous coastal towns you want, the Balkan region has you covered, with fewer tourists and cheaper prices, says one travel expert.

You learn a lot about a region when you work as a tour manager for Contiki and Trafalgar, which is why Meg Prendergast is something of an expert on the Balkans; a region she believes many travellers overlook.

However, the charm and beauty of places like Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia are gradually gaining attention and tourists should visit before they become another stop on the well-worn tourist track.

Currently, there is no official agreement on what countries make up the Balkans, but the general consensus includes Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Herald Travel asks Prendergast for expert advice for visiting the up-and-coming region.

The charm and beauty of places like Lake Komani in Albania are gradually gaining attention. Photo / Johnny Africa; Unsplash

Why do you think the Balkans is becoming more popular with tourists?

The history of the Balkans spans thousands of years, and the region is rich in cultural diversity and historical attractions thanks to Ottoman, Venetian, Slavic, and Austro-Hungarian influences.

However, the relatively recent history (break-up of Yugoslavia 30-ish years ago) means tourists have been slow to come back, so generally the Balkan countries aren’t tainted by unsustainable over-tourism.

People are starting to find out how great it is though; it’s becoming more accessible via major airlines but still much more affordable than other tourist parts of Europe.

Tik Tok and Instagram have allowed people to replace that previous scary image of the Balkans with what it actually looks like today. It has everything from the sparkling waters of the Adriatic Sea to the national parks and lakes found in Macedonia and Croatia and the stunning forests and mountain ranges of Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Kotor in Montenegro: in general, the Balkan countries aren’t tainted by unsustainable over-tourism. Photo / Faruk Kaymak; Unsplash

What do your travellers enjoy the most about this region?

That it feels different. It’s a bit weird and a bit off the beaten track, but still affordable, safe, and super authentic.

It has the old towns with their winding, cobblestoned streets, but you don’t have to fight through huge crowds to get to the local markets and bazaars. There are some of the most pristine beaches in the world, with barely anyone there.

It feels like you’re getting to see the more “real” side of these countries. Many guests say they had no idea what to expect before they arrived, and that they are blown away by what they get to experience. It definitely feels like Europe’s best-kept secret.

What are your three favourite spots in the Balkan region?

1. Sarajevo

This city in Bosnia-Herzegovina is the epitome of cultural diversity. When you walk through the main street of the old town, you’ll see the minarets of the Islamic mosques peeking out amongst Catholic and Orthodox churches.

I’m a big history fan, and definitely recommend visiting the abandoned bobsled track from the Sarajevo Winter Olympics, learning about the Sarajevo siege in one of the many museums, and visiting the location where the First World War began.

Walk through the main street of old town Sarajevo and you’ll see the minarets of the Islamic mosques peeking out. Photo / ADEV; Unsplash

2. Croatia

This country is easily the biggest tourist spot in the Balkans thanks to Game of Thrones. While this place isn’t as cheap or untouched as the rest of the region, the nightlife here is amazing. You can visit Revelin in Dubrovnik (a super club inside a medieval fortress in the Old Town) or head to the party island of Hvar, which has open air bars and clubs (one of which Prince Harry famously visited, diving fully clothed into the nightclub pool). On a more chill night you might want to visit one of the lively wine bars and restaurants overlooking the sunsets. And for those looking for a cheaper version of nightlife, Budva is nicknamed “the Miami of Montenegro” and is one of my favourite upcoming spots for nightlife.

3. Lake Bled

This Slovenian lake is less than an hour from the capital of Ljubljana and it looks like something out of a fairytale, with the Bled Castle on the cliffs and the Assumption of Maria Church on an island in the middle of lake. I recommend hiking up to Ojstrica (about two hours’ return walk) for its views over the lake.

Lake Bled is less than an hour from the capital of Ljubljana in Slovenia. Photo / 123RF

Are the Balkans safe to travel around?

During the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, war broke out throughout the Balkan peninsula, and those who remember seeing the conflict in the news may be nervous when it comes to safety.

However, these days you can feel even more comfortable in Ljubljana than you would in Vienna or Paris. The Global Peace Index in 2022 ranked Slovenia as the 7th safest country in the world, and Croatia 15th. That’s behind New Zealand (2nd) but ahead of Norway (18th) and even Australia (27th).

Having travelled to the Balkans with my guests and as a solo female traveller, I have always felt very safe.

However, war does leave lasting trauma, so I remind guests to be respectful and tactful when visiting, especially when speaking with locals.

What are your favourite street foods in this region?

Each country in the Balkans has its own culinary differences, and the Ottoman, Mediterranean, and Eastern European influences are all very clear.

The region is very meat-based, and cevapi is the most famous example. These small beef sausages are served up with charred bread, thick cheese, pepper, onions, and cabbage. My favourite topping is avjar, which is a dip/hummus made of roast red pepper and eggplant. This is said to have originated in Serbia, and spread across the peninsula when the countries were connected in Yugoslavia.

While in Bosnia-Herzegovina, trying coffee is a must-do. It’s brewed in traditional copper pots and served with sugar cubes, but no milk or cream. Many of our guests who don’t usually like dark coffee discover a fondness for the bold Bosnian flavour, and slow, relaxed practice of drinking it while sitting outside local markets and people-watching.

If you’re in one of the seaside Balkan countries like Montenegro or Croatia, a squid ink black risotto makes for a perfect dinner. Part of the fun is getting your teeth all black from the ink, but if you’re not keen to leave stains, you could wash it down with a glass of local Posip white wine.

If you’re in one of the seaside Balkan countries, squid ink black risotto is a must-try. Photo / Getty Images

Checklist

THE BALKANS

GETTING THERE

The Balkan countries are vast. As a starting point, Air New Zealand flies from Auckland to Dubrovnik, Croatia with two stops: on a codeshare basis via LA and Frankfurt, or Singapore and Zurich.



