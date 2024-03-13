You'll never guess where Richard Branson's favourite beach is. Photo / 123rf

No matter how you define a good beach (soft sand, great waves, crowd-free or accessible), there’s no doubt most travellers love spending time on the coastline, whether they’re surfing, sunbathing or playing in the waves.

The makings of a good beach are probably a little bit different for everyone, which is why Daily Mail asked the world’s biggest travel experts and industry insiders what their favourite coastlines across the globe are - and why they made a lasting impression.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, favours the Turquoise Coast of Turkey for its “pristine azure waters” and perfect beaches.

He adds: “There’s an abundance of beaches to enjoy, but one that really stands out for me is the Blue Lagoon at Oludeniz.”

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson’s favourite beach can be found in Mallorca, an island off of the coast of Spain.

Panorama of Blue Lagoon and Beach Oludeniz in Turkey.

“Son Bunyola has crystal-clear waters and authentic Mallorcan charm”, says Branson, before adding: “In fact, I bought the Son Bunyola estate.”

“Only reached by boat, or by hiking downhill, the coastline sweeps for three miles, with views out to the island’s famous Sa Foradada rock formation.”

And why does he love the beach so much? “The seclusion and tranquillity transports you to a world far removed from the everyday.”

DialAFlight founder Peter Stephens thinks the best beach can be found in Malaysia, specifically Datai in Langkawi.

“While the world has lots of gorgeous beaches, there are few sitting in rainforests with ­monkeys, exotic birds and colourful butterflies”, says Stephens. “And the view is more than just a line where the sea meets the sky. You’re looking out towards a sprinkling of green islands on the southern tip of Thailand.”

Sean Doyle, British Airways chairman and chief executive, has an unlikely pick for best beach, praising the Irish coastline of Youghal in County Cork.

“I have taken part in a charity swim by the beach in Youghal in County Cork every year on Christmas Day since I was a teenager”, says Doyle. “With sea temperatures typically at a chilly 8C or 9C, you don’t stay in the water long, but you feel great afterwards.”

Nikki Tinto says the best beach in the world can be found in South Africa, gushing about its long ten-mile stretch of coastline, secluded location and whale-watching potential. Photo / 123rf

Sir Mike Gooley, founder and executive chairman of Trailfinders, says beaches are best in Barbados.

“I have fond memories of holidays at the Coral Reef Club near Folkestone beach, and while I’m not one to talk about swaying palm trees, white sands and crystal blue waters, that’s what anyone ­visiting Barbados can expect.”

Founder of i-escape.com, Nikki Tinto, says the best beach in the world can be found in South Africa, and is loved for its long 16km stretch of coastline, secluded location and whale-watching potential.

Tinto says, “You’re unlikely to see anyone else on Walker Bay beach” as it “is not somewhere to sit with a cocktail, but rather a place for strolling.”

In Aotearoa, we annually ask Kiwis to vote for the best beaches for surfing, hanging with family, camping and more.

We also chat with celebrities to see where they love hanging out.

ZM host Clint Roberts said his top spot was in Whangamatā, on the quiet harbour side, as there are no waves and many other families around.

Although, if he’s looking for something secluded, he heads to Te Henga, Bethells Beach in West Auckland.

Meanwhile, Boh Runga said a spot she used to visit often was Tāwharanui.

“It’s just the loveliest area and a hop, skip and a jump away from Matakana and the surrounding area with all its food and drink goodness.”







